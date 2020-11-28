5 Reasons why Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns seems like the next big feud for the WWE Universal Championship

As SmackDown went off the air this week, one thing was made clear to the audience watching in the ThunderDome and the millions watching at home, all across the WWE Universe. Roman Reigns' next opponent will be none other than Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship.

Now, Kevin Owens is certainly a very interesting choice for the WWE Universal Championship picture, especially if you consider the manner in which he has been used in recent months.

Why did WWE choose Kevin Owens ahead of others like Big E, Aleister Black, and even Rey Mysterio to take on Roman Reigns next?

Here are five reasons why WWE may be giving us a Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens feud. Feel free to agree or disagree in the comments section. All of your comments are valued and truly appreciated.

#5 Kevin Owens could lose this feud and it'll still be a step up for him

It’s almost like we should have our own show on a network of some sort. https://t.co/NylgZR58me — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) November 1, 2020

Kevin Owens, for all of his talent, has been doing almost nothing at all, and it's high time that he does something, even if he comes up on the losing end against someone like Roman Reigns.

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns will be a fun feud. Owens is a great no nonsense face #SmackDown — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) November 28, 2020

Listen, Roman Reigns is the most legitimate Champion in all of pro wrestling at the moment, and it is likely that Kevin Owens will lose the feud when he goes up against The Tribal Chief.

Advertisement

And yet, it will still be a major step up for him when this happens because he was just another guy in the men's team at Survivor Series until recently, who got eliminated with no fanfare at all.

Plus, who better for a TLC match than someone like Kevin Owens, who has a background in this style, from his time in the independents?

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens will be a match and a half, if and when it happens!