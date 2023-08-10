5 reasons why LA Knight needs to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

LA Knight is currently garnering significant support from fans and recently made a surprise appearance on WWE RAW, despite primarily belonging to SmackDown.

His unexpected confrontation with The Miz during this crossover received a tremendous reaction from the crowd. Furthermore, Knight emerged victorious in the SummerSlam Battle Royal by eliminating Sheamus, solidifying his growing status.

Considering LA Knight's rapid rise and increasing popularity, it seems like the company needs to book a match between the Megastar and Seth Rollins. With that in mind, let's discuss five reasons why LA Knight needs to challenge Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship.

#5. LA Knight is a ratings draw right now

Currently, LA Knight is proving to be a significant draw for the Stamford-based promotion. These impressive figures encompass not only digital views but also the viewership of weekly shows. Reportedly, the recent Knight segment on the red brand recorded one of the highest peaks in viewership, second only to the first commercial-free hour of the show.

Furthermore, the off-air segments featuring the Megastar have surpassed two million digital views on YouTube. This substantial online engagement underscores the strong fan interest in the former NXT Million Dollar Champion. Given these promising indicators, the timing appears opportune for a potential showdown between Rollins and Knight.

#4. LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins will help Knight to establish himself as a main-eventer

LA Knight's Yeah Movement is everywhere he goes right now

A showdown between Knight and Seth Rollins would undoubtedly contribute to elevating the Megastar's standing within the company. The Visionary is the current holder of the World Heavyweight Championship, adding substantial significance to this potential encounter for Knight's career trajectory.

However, even if the SmackDown star does not secure the World Heavyweight Championship in this match, it would still serve as a pivotal opportunity, as it could become a deciding factor in whether Knight possesses the qualities of a championship-caliber performer.

#3. WWE is preparing him for a bigger opportunity

The previous booking of Knight appears to suggest that WWE is positioning him for a significant opportunity. For those unaware, Knight has been unsuccessful in capturing the Money in the Bank briefcase and even the United States Championship. This could be indicative of the company's intentions to give him a bigger opportunity.

Reports also suggest that the real push for the Megastar will begin following SummerSlam 2023. His victory at SummerSlam further highlights this notion. This also indicates that the company may be planning to push Knight towards higher-profile opportunities rather than mid-card championship contention.

Considering these signals, it seems like the perfect moment for a showdown between The Megastar and Seth Rollins.

#2. Fans are desperate to see LA Knight in the top position

The recent craze of the Yeah Movement shows the desperation of the fans to see Knight at the top of the company. Everywhere Knight goes, he receives a major pop from the crowd. This seems to be evidence that fans are really invested in the Megastar.

So this could be another potential reason behind having a clash between Rollins and Knight, as a world title match will put him in the main event scene at long last.

#1. LA Knight teased a world title shot on RAW Talk

The SmackDown star also hinted at his potential entry in the world title scene on a recent edition of RAW Talk. During the segment, Knight candidly expressed his intentions by mentioning The Miz as a stepping stone towards his ultimate goal of being in the world title scene in the near future.

This shows that even Knight is interested in facing Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship. It will be interesting to see when WWE will give the opportunity to Knight that he has deserved for a long time.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here