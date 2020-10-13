5 Reasons why Lana won the Dual-Brand Battle Royal on WWE RAW to face Asuka next week

The main event of the season finale of WWE RAW this week saw a Dual-Brand Women's Battle Royal for a shot at Asuka's WWE RAW Women's Championship. There were many rumors doing the rounds about former WWE Superstars returning to WWE RAW for this match, but all of them turned out to be unfounded.

And so, Lacey Evans and Natalya did some really creative stuff in the WWE RAW main event, where they were the two final women. And then, out of the blue, Lana would show up and win the whole thing, in perhaps the biggest win of her entire WWE career.

Why did WWE choose to have Lana, who hasn't really even been presented as a serious WWE RAW Superstar thus far, pick up this big win, defeating so many others in the process? Maybe these 5 points can shed some light on the WWE RAW main event's outcome.

Dreams do come true #Raw — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) October 13, 2020

#5 The only real surprise in the WWE RAW main event match

Because of the nature of most Battle Royals and also because it was in the WWE RAW main event spot, many had assumed that there would be guests such as Eva Marie and even Melina in the mix thrown in as potential contenders for the title Asuka now holds. But the mix of women in the match was very standard, to say the least, and at the end of the match, it did seem like Natalya would take on Asuka in a technical masterclass between two of the best.

And then Lana came out of nowhere, for the one and only surprise of the WWE RAW main event. It's genuinely the only taking point from the show, other than the draft picks and the Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss attack on Andrade and Zelina Vega.