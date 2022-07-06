5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns won't be 'one last time'

Over the course of their careers, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have faced off in some titanic struggles in WWE. The number of times they have clashed at WrestleMania for a world championship is almost astounding.

Lesnar initially seemed to have the upper hand, but The Tribal Chief is the promotion's clear-cut franchise player today. Still, the rivalry continues.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Reigns will once again step into the ring with The Beast Incarnate at SummerSlam. And just like in the past, the gold will be on the line.

WWE is billing this match as 'one last time' between the two Superstars, but it's hard to believe that. The promotion has never been afraid to go back on its word if it meant making a few more bucks. Here are five important reasons why this won't be the final encounter between The Beast Incarnate and The Tribal Chief.

#5. If Reigns and Lesnar decide that they want to face off again someday, they will

Both performers are loyal, longtime soldiers in WWE. They will surely respect the wishes of Vince McMahon if he truly wants this to be the last go-round.

But if months (or possibly even years) later, either The Beast or The Tribal Chief pitched it? Some arrangements would surely be made with the promotion. They both have a fair amount of creative control and are now into the 'special appearance' stage of their careers.

Also, even though they are reaching the back end of their careers, McMahon surely wouldn't want to burn any bridges with either man.

#4. The Nostalgia Factor

The world of sports entertainment has always had a love for its heritage. Often, stars from the recent past will continue to make special appearances at big events. They may not be in their prime anymore, but they are still adored and respected by the WWE Universe.

iBeast @ibeastIess Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown this week. Brock Lesnar returns to RAW next week.



Wrestling is back. Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown this week. Brock Lesnar returns to RAW next week.Wrestling is back. https://t.co/lQLYa2kSBk

Neither Brock Lesnar nor Roman Reigns are old by any stretch of the imagination, especially today in the modern era. Several performers are still wrestling into their sixties at the moment.

So, theoretically, to say the two would never meet up in a special attraction match is hard to believe. It may end up looking like it's in slow motion, but that doesn't matter to the nostalgic fanbase.

#3. The two men have similar styles and good in-ring chemistry

While being an artisan is not necessarily Vince McMahon's way of running his business, he has been known to enjoy creating 'moments'.

Like it or not, Lesnar and Reigns create a moment every time they step in the ring together. Not just because they are both worldwide megastars, but also because they have similar skills.

While Brock is clearly the superior technical wrestler, Reigns always holds his own against The Beast. Their matches are usually hard-hitting, high octane affairs, and always give the fans a special kind of 'wow factor'. It's really hard to believe that we'll never see these two locomotives collide in the same way again.

#2. The Saudi Factor

We all know the tremendous revenue that WWE generates with its Saudi Arabia deal. We're also aware that Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman typically gets what he wants when requesting talent to appear at events.

NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news @nodqdotcom #WWE "When a major and unique match-up presents itself, such as HEEL Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the FIRST TIME during 2021, it should be at a North American arena FIRST and then maybe the rematch goes to Saudi Arabia." nodq.com/opinions/10366/ "When a major and unique match-up presents itself, such as HEEL Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the FIRST TIME during 2021, it should be at a North American arena FIRST and then maybe the rematch goes to Saudi Arabia." nodq.com/opinions/10366/ #WWE https://t.co/koHmAH6ehX

So, this is kind of a no-brainer here. In light of his willingness to appease the Saudis, Vince McMahon has brought back several stars from the past. Given the correct dollar amount, there's no reason why he wouldn't pull the trigger on yet another match between the two massive stars.

#1. Until someone replaces them, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are still WWE's two top stars

Sadly, even the top superstars in the promotion are still not at the level of The Tribal Chief and The Beast. While there are certainly some talented performers on the roster, none of them have the star power of Reigns and Lesnar.

The bad news here is that it doesn't appear anyone else is ready to take their place anytime soon. That raises the odds that we'll see these two titans clash somewhere down the road. It will be hard for WWE to resist.

Oddly enough, the same people who say that they never want to see another Lesnar vs. Reigns match will likely turn out in droves if it happens.

Because when it comes to sports entertainment? You can never say never.

