5 reasons Liv Morgan will betray another Judgment Day member instead of Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan finally returned to Monday Night RAW this week after a long break. The Miracle Kid had been away in Hollywood, and a lot had changed during her time off. While the Judgment Day remained one of the top acts on RAW, Liv’s absence was clearly felt. But now that she's back, things aren’t as smooth as before, especially with her tag partner Raquel Rodriguez.

Although many fans think Liv could betray Dominik Mysterio soon, there's a strong chance she might turn on Raquel Rodriguez instead. Here are five reasons why that makes more sense.

#5. Liv Morgan blamed Raquel for her loss on RAW

As Liv Morgan returned to last night's RAW, she was in a match with Kairi Sane. While both women held their own in the engaging bout. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez came out to help one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. But things didn’t go as planned. Kairi picked up the win, leaving Liv frustrated and furious backstage.

In a heated argument after the match, Liv blamed Raquel for the loss, saying that she should have known better as the veteran. Even Finn Bálor was seen smiling in the background, adding fuel to the fire. This moment planted the first seed of tension between the tag partners.

#4. WWE could be building Raquel-Roxanne as a new tag team

With the seeds planted in the above-mentioned backstage argument, it is clear that WWE's creative team has something in mind for Perez and The Judgment Day. This all could lead to Morgan dumping Rodriguez as her teammate and Perez taking her place.

Raquel vs Roxanne match [Image Credits: wwe.com]

WWE could have the current Tag Team Champions defend their titles and lose, leading to Liv Morgan showing her frustrations against Rodriguez. This would mirror how Becky Lynch turned on Lyra Valkyria after they lost their titles on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

#3. WWE wants Liv back in singles competition

Since WrestleMania 39 in 2023, Morgan and Rodriguez have been a tag team. While they weren't together after Rodriguez was diagnosed with mast cell activation syndrome in 2024, they did team up again at Bad Blood once Rodriguez made her return.

Liv Morgan returns [Image Credits: Liv Morgan's X account]

Since then, the duo has held the Women's Tag Team titles a total of four times. However, fans want Morgan to have a solo run, and WWE could be listening. Splitting Morgan and Rodriguez up could lead to this. Her match against Sane on RAW could be the first step. A fresh start as a singles competitor can open doors to bigger rivalries.

#2. Liv vs. Roxanne could happen at Evolution

WWE has been building up the upcoming Evolution PLE set for July 2025 for quite some time. The first all-women’s event was held in 2018. It was the first and last time fans saw it. This is the perfect stage for a new generation of stars to shine.

Having Liv Morgan feud with Perez would set the stage for a match between the two at the PLE. A Liv Morgan vs. Roxanne Perez match at Evolution would be a big attraction. WWE has been pushing Perez on the main roster, with her already qualifying for the upcoming Money in the Bank 2025. A win against Morgan would do wonders for the young star.

#1. Liv and Dominik could break away from Judgment Day together

Liv Morgan’s place in The Judgment Day looks more unstable than ever. While she was away, Roxanne Perez was trying to get close to Dominik Mysterio, raising eyebrows and sparking fan theories about tension within the group. Ever since Dominik won the Intercontinental Title, Finn Bálor has been acting differently, throwing cold looks and sneaky comments. Many believe he brought Roxanne in just to create drama between Liv and Dom.

Now, with Liv Morgan blaming Raquel Rodriguez and cracks forming in the group, a split feels near. On RAW, Dominik may have even turned on Bálor by accidentally (or not) costing him a match, showing signs he’s siding with Liv. If Liv walks away, Dom might follow, leaving space for Roxanne to take her spot and giving Liv a fresh story beyond The Judgment Day.

