5 reasons why Money in the Bank is so important for WWE

One of the most anticipated events on the WWE pay-per-view calendar - Money in the Bank - comes around once every year. Many superstars attempt to climb the ladder and retrieve the lucrative briefcase. Winning it will earn them a world title shot, which can be cashed-in anytime within the next twelve months.

Its significance is so important from a superstar and fan perspective, as it can conjur up some fantastic scenarios that leave a lasting effect for years to come. For WWE, it is a chance to really make an impact. Because of that, it has become one of the most popular events of all-time.

That being said, here are five reasons why Money in the Bank is so important for WWE.

#5. Money in the Bank creates a buzz with fans

WWE Universe at WrestleMania 37 in Tampa

The WWE Universe absolutely loves predicting Money in the Bank. That's why it is so important for WWE to bring the event to life every year.

Similar to events like the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, it gets the WWE Universe talking. Fans start raising their opinions on who should be in the respective ladder matches and who should win them. It's a huge plus for WWE to have such coverage, especially on social media.

Money in the Bank has unofficially become WWE's fifth largest event of the year and the anticipation for it from the WWE Universe brings a lot of buzz.

#4. Adds unpredictability

Brock Lesnar winning Money in the Bank in 2019

One thing that can be said about Money in the Bank is that it brings a lot of questions and unpredictability. Who's going to be in the matches? Who will win it? Will there be any surprise entrants? Which superstar is going to pull off the craziest move from the top of a ladder?

For instance, take Money in the Bank in 2019, when Brock Lesnar showed up at the end of the match, replaced an injured Sami Zayn, and claimed the briefcase. A truly shocking moment.

🚨 THIS IS A REAL PHOTO 🚨



Brock Lesnar has won the Money In the Bank Match. #WWE #MITB pic.twitter.com/Fp1qm8TDTN — Turnbuckle Topics 🎙 (@TT_4You) May 20, 2019

The matches themselves are just as unpredictable, with a plethora of ladders surrounding the ring, you just never know what crazy moves are going to happen. You can guarantee that in future Money in the Bank ladder matches, there's going to be some innovative jaw-dropping moments.

