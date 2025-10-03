5 Reasons why Nick Aldis might not be WWE SmackDown GM for much longer

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Oct 03, 2025 11:13 GMT
Nick Aldis
Nick Aldis [Image Source: WWE.com]

Nick Aldis has been doing a phenomenal job since assuming the role of SmackDown General Manager. October 13 will mark exactly two years in his role as the on-screen authority figure. During his tenure, Aldis has taken several groundbreaking decisions and played a key role in establishing peace and decorum on the blue brand.

However, the clock could be ticking on his authoritarian role, as his days may be numbered. The 38-year-old could be nearing the end of his tenure as the SmackDown General Manager. He may not hold on to his position for several factors. The WWE Universe might rather see a new name stepping up and taking charge of SmackDown in the coming months.

Here are five reasons why Nick Aldis may not remain SmackDown GM for much longer:

#5. Escalating conflicts with high-profile WWE Superstars

Nick Aldis has been getting involved in on-screen clashes with several superstars in recent times. Whether it's Randy Orton, John Cena, Drew McIntyre or Kevin Owens, he has made several enemies in the past. Just last week on SmackDown, the General Manager clashed verbally with McIntyre after the latter vented frustrations over a controversial loss.

Aldis' interactions have escalated into physical confrontations at times, creating an opening for him to start a storyline. It looks like a matter of time before he quits his WWE Official role and gets involved in feuds with superstars. The company seems to be setting the stage for bringing the 38-year-old in action, allowing him to step out of his General Manager position.

#4. Burnout due to Nick Aldis' dual role in WWE

Nick Aldis is one of the key figures in WWE, holding dual roles currently. Apart from being an on-screen General Manager, he also works as a producer backstage. Holding two positions and working both on and off screen could become strenuous for anyone, and it could take a toll on them. The same seems to be the case with Aldis currently.

His high-pressure schedule has led to several absences in the past and rumors of exhaustion. Nick Aldis has taken a few short breaks from his SmackDown obligations in recent months when Adam Pearce filled in for him. This hints at his ongoing fatigue, potentially prompting WWE to relieve Aldis of his duties for his well-being or to streamline creative.

#3. Desire for an in-ring comeback

One of the major reasons why Nick Aldis might not remain SmackDown GM for long is that he is a wrestler after all. The 38-year-old never retired from in-ring action. During various interviews, he has been candid about his dissatisfaction with life behind the desk. Aldis expressed his desire to have one more run as a full-time wrestler despite thriving as GM.

WWE also teased his in-ring return several times in the past, but never pulled the trigger. However, the tides could shift very soon, perhaps by the beginning of next year. Given Nick Aldis' desire for an in-ring comeback and fans' clamor, the company might be compelled to free him from his corporate suit and use him as an active competitor.

#2. Need for babyface wrestlers on SmackDown

SmackDown's current roster has a strong heel presence with stars like Drew McIntyre, Aleister Black and Solo Sikoa dominating storylines. However, the babyface side is relatively thin, with key faces carrying major titles but fewer mid-card or upper-mid-card babyfaces to balance feuds. Nick Aldis could fill this gap, given his history as a fan-favorite in promotions like NWA and TNA.

His on-screen GM role has already shown babyface tendencies, such as standing up to heels and enforcing fair decisions. WWE could capitalize on his popularity by transitioning him from General Manager to an active babyface wrestler. This shift would address the roster's need for a strong babyface while necessitating his exit from the authoritarian role to focus on wrestling.

#1. Creative refresh with a new authority figure

The position of a General Manager is notoriously short-lived in WWE history. There has rarely been any name that has held that position for a long period. While Nick Aldis surely has fascinated fans in his corporate suit, certain things have become oversaturated as well. This is primarily because the same patterns have been repeating in a loop every Friday.

Therefore, WWE might introduce a fresh change on SmackDown by instilling a new name as SmackDown General Manager. This will allow the company to inject new energy into the blue brand, preventing the Friday night show from becoming stiff and monotonous. Meanwhile, Aldis could smoothly transition to being an in-ring competitor on SmackDown.

