5 reasons Randy Orton defeating Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam is best for business 

Randy Orton beating Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title at SummerSlam is a very interesting option for WWE and could set a number of things in motion. It could lead to a highly touted rematch between Orton and Edge, which fans are desperate to see.

In all fairness, Randy Orton is by far the biggest heel in WWE today and his recent string of legend-killing performances has only served to make him more popular. Not only can WWE use him as champion to drive ratings, they can also create a series of dream matches that will keep fans hooked for the foreseeable future

Here are five reasons why Randy Orton winning against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam is best for business. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us if you think Orton should win the title at SummerSlam or not.

#5 Most developed character on the roster

Randy Orton is arguably the most dangerous he has ever been

Randy Orton is by far the most entertaining part of Monday Night Raw, and while some might see him as just another stepping stone for Drew McIntyre, he could be so much more than that. Maybe he could even be what helps Raw climb back up in the ratings and create organic excitement again.

In all honesty, watching Randy Orton re-live his legend killer gimmick is nothing short of must-watch television and fans are definitely enjoying it to some degree. Of course a lot of that probably has to do with the "anything can happen" nature of his attacks, but it's still grabbing attention like nothing else.

In the end, Orton is WWE's most successful character at the moment and they should definitely capitalize on it while they have the chance. At least that way, Orton can enjoy a nice title run, WWE can see an uptick in ratings, and this legend killer storyline can continue.