5 reasons Rey Mysterio may return at SummerSlam 2020

SummerSlam is only a handful of days away, and while the jury is still out on the potential of the event, one of the things that almost seems like a guarantee is the return of Rey Mysterio. With rumors circulating that Mysterio has signed a new deal, and following Seth Rollins's brutal attack on Dominik, the WWE legend is likely to return on August 23.

Keep in mind that this storyline is all about restoring honor to the Mysterio family and bringing him back would achieve that. Beyond this, it could be a great way to give Dominik a win in his first outing as a WWE Superstar, without forcing Rollins to take a clean loss.

Here are five reasons why Rey Mysterio will return at SummerSlam 2020. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us if you think Dominik will come away with the victory.

#5 Seth Rollins attack on Dominick

The Mysterio family could seek retribution at SummerSlam

Seth Rollins unleashed a vicious attack on Dominik Mysterio on RAW and one has to wonder if it was a way to set up Rey Mysterio's return at SummerSlam. Although WWE could still choose a different direction for this storyline, the pain inflicting on Dominik seems to point to his father getting involved.

Mysterio not returning at SummerSlam would almost be anticlimactic to the storyline at this point and make his character look like a coward. Furthermore, how exactly is WWE supposed to tell the conclusion of this story without involving Rey Mysterio?

WWE needs Mysterio in order to tell the rest of this story and Rollins's attack on Dominik is proof of that. At least that way, the Mysterio family will get revenge on Rollins, Dominik can come out looking like a hero, and Rollins won't have to take a clean loss.