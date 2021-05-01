5 Reasons why Roman Reigns beat Daniel Bryan clean on WWE SmackDown

WrestleMania passed by over two weeks ago, but on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, we saw Roman Reigns take on Daniel Bryan in a match that was nothing short of a WrestleMania main event.

The match saw The Tribal Chief beat Daniel Bryan clean when the Leader Of The Yes Movement faded away to Roman Reigns' Guillotine Choke.

Daniel Bryan's loss to Roman Reigns on last night's WWE SmackDown means that Bryan can no longer compete on the Blue Brand. Daniel Bryan didn't lose because Jey Uso or another WWE Superstar interfered in the match but lost clean to the Universal Champion in the center of the ring.

Here's a look at some possible reasons why WWE took such a drastic decision to banish Bryan from WWE SmackDown.

#5 Establishing that Roman Reigns is better than Daniel Bryan

Is Roman Reigns the better WWE Superstar?

Back in 2015, when Roman Reigns won the Royal Rumble match, he was met with a loud round of boos. The fans in attendance and at home expected Daniel Bryan to win that match and move forward to headline WrestleMania 31.

On the road to WrestleMania, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan faced off at WWE Fastlane where Bryan was defeated by Reigns.

Earlier this year, at WWE Elimination Chamber, Daniel Bryan beat five other WWE Superstars for a chance to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Moments after Bryan won his match, the Universal Champion made his way to the ring and annihilated Bryan with the Guillotine Choke.

Now, after his win on WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns can face his haters and naysayers and rub it in their faces that he beat their favorite WWE Superstar, Daniel Bryan, clean without playing any games against him either before or after the match.

