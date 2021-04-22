Daniel Bryan contemplating leaving WWE after "odd detachment" at WrestleMania

The future of Daniel Bryan in the WWE has come into question following WrestleMania 37.

Daniel Bryan is one of the most passionate performers in the history of this industry. Still, during night two of WrestleMania 37, he felt an odd detachment during his triple threat match with Edge and Universal Champion Roman Reigns. So much so that he is questioning if it's time to stop being a full-time performer.

Speaking to BT Sport today, Bryan spoke about the bizarre feeling he had during this year's WrestleMania. He stated it was unlike anything he's ever felt while wrestling.

"It was really bizarre," Bryan said. "It's taken me time to fully process what the experience was like because it wasn't like a normal thing. I felt very out of body in it. When I'm wrestling, I feel everything and feel like I'm enjoying it. This was weird, I was out there, and it felt like I was detached. It was so strange that before the match started, I got this strange feeling like, 'Oh no, is this what it's like before you die? Am I going to die? Huh, well, okay.' I don't know why or how it happened, but it was unlike anything I've felt while wrestling."

"When did you realise you'd be a part of the main event?"

"I don't know! I kept trying to get out of it!" @WWEDanielBryan is extremely open with us when it comes to talking about the triple threat at #WrestleMania



"It was such a strong main-event with just the two of them..." — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 21, 2021

Daniel Bryan's WWE contract is reportedly up this September

With Daniel Bryan's contract rumored to be expiring this September, it certainly sounds like this might be the end of his road as a full-time performer for WWE.

Bryan has admitted that he hasn't watched the match back yet but isn't sure if that would help him figure out why he felt the way he did.

"I haven't watched it back," Bryan continued. "I don't know if watching it back would help figure out why I'm so detached. Maybe it was a sign that it's time to let go of being a full-time wrestler. The odd detachment, I was like, 'Woah.' Like I said, I'm either gonna die [laughs] or maybe it's a sign that this isn't it and it isn't the same type of fulfillment that it was before. I've been trying to meditate on it and talk to my friends that I'm close with, like, 'what is that?' My contract is up relatively soon. I'm still trying to figure out what I'm doing with my life."

Morning questions to ponder, thanks to Dr. Jim Loehr:



1. What am I chasing?



2. Why am I chasing it?



3. Who am I becoming as a consequence of the chase? — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) January 13, 2021

Regardless of what Daniel Bryan decides to do, we should be grateful that he gets to retire on his terms instead of being forced into doing so. What are your thoughts on Daniel Bryan's shocking comments? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.