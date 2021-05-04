5 reasons why Roman Reigns should be WWE Universal Champion until WrestleMania 38

Current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has dominated Friday Night SmackDown since returning to WWE at SummerSlam 2020.

Only seven days after returning to WWE, Reigns captured the Universal Championship for the second time in his career.

During his impressive Universal Championship reign, which has lasted close to 250 days as of this writing, Roman Reigns has defended his championship against reputable WWE Superstars such as Daniel Bryan, Edge, Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman, and even his own cousin Jey Uso.

This past week on SmackDown, Reigns once again successfully defended the Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan, banishing Bryan from the blue brand in the process.

This has led many WWE fans to question as to when exactly Reigns will eventually lose the title.

Let's take a closer look at five reasons why Roman Reigns should hold the WWE Universal Championship until WrestleMania 38.

#5 Roman Reigns' undefeated streak in singles WWE competition since 2020 should continue

Roman Reigns is yet to be defeated in one-on-one action since returning to WWE television in 2020

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns currently possesses one of the most impressive undefeated streaks in recent memory.

The Tribal Chief has been undefeated in singles action since he returned to WWE television at SummerSlam in 2020. Not a single WWE Superstar has been able to officially pin or submit Roman Reigns during a WWE match.

But Reigns' incredible streak started even before his WWE return at SummerSlam in 2020.

The last time The Head of the Table was defeated in singles action inside a WWE ring was all the way back at the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view event on December 15, 2019. This means that Roman Reigns' current WWE undefeated streak has lasted over 500 days.

With a streak this impressive, it is in WWE's best interest to extend it and finally have an opponent beat Reigns on the biggest stage possible.

An up-and-coming WWE Superstar defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 for the Universal Championship would immediately establish them as a bonafide main event draw.

