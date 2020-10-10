5 Reasons why a rematch between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso is best for business 

WWE's recent announcement that Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will compete in a rematch at the upcoming pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell, has been met with mixed reactions. While some fans were excited to see a follow up so Uso could get his revenge, others wonder what is the point?

Doesn't WWE have a better opponent for Roman Reigns or is the company going down this route with the family storyline intentional? If it is intentional, does that mean that The Rock versus Roman Reigns is a go at WrestleMania and how would the company even build to something that big?

With that being said, Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell is almost upon us. Here are five reasons why the rematch is best for business.

#5. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso need to finish what they started

It seems like Roman Reigns and Jey Uso aren't finished with each other yet.

Roman Reigns forced Jimmy Uso to throw in the towel on behalf of his brother at Night of Champions, but Jey made it clear that he wanted to continue the fight. Unfortunately for Jey, Roman Reigns just beat him down for several minutes and he showed absolutely no sign of mounting a comeback.

Uso made it clear to Roman Reigns that he wants another shot to prove his worth, so it just wouldn't make sense to end things prematurely. In fact, it would hurt the carefully constructed feud that WWE is trying to build right now and fans would miss out on something special.

In the end, WWE wants to tell a story between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, which has already proven interesting to watch. The way WWE will choose to add another chapter to this rivalry is unclear, but it could be nothing short of amazing given what they have pulled off so far.