5 Reasons why Roman Reigns MUST betray this top WWE Superstar at Clash in Paris 

The road to WWE Clash in Paris has started with a new match added, but it does not feature Roman Reigns. Despite being promoted for the international premium live event, The OTC1 is yet to be booked for a match.

However, this could be because WWE is planning for a bigger angle where he will betray his own Bloodline, leading to a massive feud. The person he could betray is none other than "Main Event" Jey Uso. Here are five reasons why the Triple H-led creative should book such an angle.

#5. Jey Uso once again found himself in a World Title match

2025 has seen Jey Uso in the main title picture multiple times. His feud with Gunther resulted in him winning the World Heavyweight Championship. Following his loss, The YEET Master was again in the race with the King of the Ring Tournament. Despite not being World Title material, Uso keeps getting into the main title picture.

However, Reigns has yet to have a single title shot since losing his Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40 over a year ago. This could be the cause of jealousy for The OTC, who could attack Uso during his fatal four-way match at Clash in Paris.

#4. Jey has a World Title match before Roman Reigns, despite the latter being on the poster for Clash in Paris

On the topic of Jey getting World Heavyweight Title shots, Reigns has yet to get his. Not only did he lose his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes, but he also never got a rematch. He was also advertised for Clash in Paris way before Uso got his match.

WWE @WWE We've got ourselves a Fatal 4-Way for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash in Paris! 🇫🇷 @ParisLaDefArena 🎟️ https://t.co/ymb9uKIGpV

Fans were hoping that Roman Reigns would face Rollins at the PLE for the title. But now CM Punk, LA Knight, and Uso are getting that shot. This could result in massive humiliation for The OTC1.

#3 Reigns took a Spear for Uso at SummerSlam. Jey was nowhere to be seen when The OTC was taken out on RAW

While we are discussing Roman Reigns and Uso, where was Mr. Main Event when The Tribal Chief was destroyed on RAW last week? Punk ruined Knight’s match with Rollins before Reigns came out. Unfortunately, the babyface trio was no match for The Visionary, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.

FADE @FadeAwayMedia THAT STOMP BY SETH ROLLINS TO ROMAN REIGNS WAS BURTAL MAN #WWERAW

The heels stood tall with The OTC1 receiving a few Tsunamis for his troubles. Every fan was wondering where Uso was during this, since he came out to help Punk and Knight on the latest episode of RAW. Seeing how his own Bloodline was not there to have his back could result in Reigns turning on Uso.

#2. Jey opted to help LA Knight and CM Punk ahead of Reigns

The feud between Roman Reigns and Rollins is not yet over. The two have yet to have a match, and Reigns and Uso defeating Breakker and Reed at SummerSlam was just the start. Fans have been waiting for this feud to kick off, but it seems like Mr. Main Event wants to go into business for himself.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips CROWD WENT FREAKING INSANE FOR JEY USO HOLY CRAP!!! #WWERaw

Ad

Rather than helping The OTC1 get his revenge, he’s in a title match at Clash in Paris. While helping Punk and Knight was the right thing to do, some feel that Uso getting a fatal four-way match for the title wasn’t.

#1. Roman Reigns betraying Jey Uso sets up a solid feud till the end of 2025

The reason this angle should take place at Clash in Paris is that the storyline between Reigns and Uso feuding again would be generational. This would be a rehash of what happened when Mr. Main Event left The Bloodline. Fans loved those versions of Uso and Reigns. The two real-life cousins are feuding with each other.

Roman Reigns, Jey, and Jimmy Uso [Image Credits: WWE.com]

This will reach another level if Jimmy Uso gets involved, and so does The MFT. This could be a great way to end 2025 before Roman Reigns goes after Rollins for WrestleMania 42.

It'll be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative has in store for Reigns moving forward.

