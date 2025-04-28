5 reasons why Roman Reigns should wrestle at WWE Backlash 2025

Roman Reigns suffered a major betrayal last weekend at WWE WrestleMania 41. He competed in a Triple Threat match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk at the PLE in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk at The Show of Shows and helped Seth Rollins emerge victorious in the Triple Threat match. Last week on RAW, Bron Breakker aligned with Rollins and Heyman and sent Reigns through the barricade with a Spear.

Listed below are five reasons why Roman Reigns should wrestle at Backlash 2025.

#5. Roman Reigns could get revenge on Bron Breakker at WWE Backlash

Bron Breakker showed up out of nowhere last week on WWE RAW and leveled Roman Reigns with a Spear in the ring. Seth Rollins wasn't satisfied and instructed the former Intercontinental Champion to keep attacking The Head of the Table.

Breakker obliged and hit him with a Spear through the barricade before posing with Rollins and Heyman to close the show. Reigns could attempt to get revenge on the 27-year-old by challenging him to a singles match at Backlash. It would be one of the biggest matches of Breakker's career and would help more fans view him as a main-eventer moving forward.

#4. It would be another chance to attack Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman used to be The Wiseman for Roman Reigns, but that is no longer the case. He hit Reigns with a low blow at WWE WrestleMania 41 and handed Seth Rollins a steel chair. The Visionary bashed his former Shield stablemate over the back before hitting a Stomp for the pinfall victory.

Reigns got a measure of revenge on Heyman last week on WWE RAW by hitting him with a Superman Punch. Heyman would likely try to get involved if Reigns were in action at Backlash next month, and it would provide The Tribal Chief another opportunity to attack his former manager.

#3. He could add another chapter to his rivalry with Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose (now known as AEW World Champion Jon Moxley) used to be in a faction known as The Shield. The group was wildly popular with the WWE Universe but infamously imploded in 2014. Rollins betrayed his stablemates and hit Reigns across the back with a steel chair.

Last year at WrestleMania, Rollins showed up wearing his old Shield attire, and it was a major distraction during Reigns' Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare wound up emerging victorious to capture the title.

Reigns may challenge Rollins to a singles match at Backlash on May 10 as a way to avenge his loss at WrestleMania 41. He could also request that Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker be barred from ringside to prevent outside interference.

#2. More fans will tune in if Roman Reigns is on the card

Backlash 2025 is already shaping up to be an eventful show. John Cena will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, at the PLE next month.

The anticipation for Backlash would be off the charts if Roman Reigns were to compete in a match. The company is coming off a successful WrestleMania show and may want to carry that momentum into Backlash. A good way to do that would be to load up the card and have as many big names on the show as possible.

#1. The veteran could team up with CM Punk

CM Punk agreed to team up with Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024 in exchange for a favor from Paul Heyman. The favor turned out to be that Heyman would accompany Punk to the ring at WWE WrestleMania 41, but The Wiseman ultimately betrayed the 46-year-old last weekend anyway.

Reigns and Punk now have a common enemy with Heyman's new faction. The two massive stars could challenge Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker to a tag team match at WWE Backlash next month. This match would create a lot of buzz and may be the beginning of an unlikely alliance between Reigns and The Second City Saint.

