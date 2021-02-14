5 Reasons why we shouldn't rule out Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan as a WrestleMania match 

Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan is not a feud that anyone expects in the main event spot of WrestleMania at this particular point in time. However, in this article, we shall attempt to make a case for the said match.

Daniel Bryan has been putting over Superstars galore, eating the pin consistently to put them on the map. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is the biggest heel, not merely in WWE but in the entire pro wrestling business, revolutionizing the industry with the 'Head of the Table' gimmick.

Why could these two forces clash at a stage like WrestleMania? We will expound on our points in this article, and we invite you to share your valuable insights in the comments.

Obviously, right now everything seems to point towards a Roman Reigns vs. Edge match at WrestleMania. But here's why the alternative situation with Daniel Bryan could happen in WWE, where, as they say 'plans always change'.

#5 The Cesaro factor

Cesaro and Daniel Bryan join Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn in the Elimination Chamber match where the winner will face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal title on the spot! 🏆#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/QedPrwPXJL — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 13, 2021

Okay, so Daniel Bryan may be a part of the Elimination Chamber match, but in all likelihood, it is likely to be Cesaro who wins the contest, based on how he is being pushed.

This. All of this.



As genuine of a promo I’ve ever heard.



Don’t mess this up creative. Make him (or Daniel Bryan) go over clean in the EC and face Roman for the Universal title at FastLane or ‘Mania, barring Edge not choosing to face Reigns. https://t.co/FKsPn51lgh — MVD (@Mvrcus_VD) February 13, 2021

So how does this bring us to Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan?

So, let's say Roman Reigns faces a tired and exhausted Cesaro in the main event match of WWE Elimination Chamber 2021. As great as Cesaro is, there is no chance at all that WWE will run with him as the Universal Champion. Roman Reigns is likely to inflict a beatdown that invokes the ire of his friend, Daniel Bryan.

This could lead us to Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. The two men have been teaming up on WWE SmackDown and have known each other since their days in the independents.