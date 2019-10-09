5 Reasons why Daniel Bryan wants to retire from full-time wrestling in 2 years

Rohit Nath

Is Daniel Bryan on borrowed time?

It's surreal to think that in 3 months, it will mark the second anniversary of Daniel Bryan's clearance to return to the ring. By the time WrestleMania season comes around, it will have been two years since his in-ring return.

Time certainly flies in WWE and Daniel Bryan's transition back from retirement started rough, but he proved why he's among the very best in the world, even having a heel run for about 11 months or so.

On The Bellas Podcast in a fairly recent episode, Daniel Bryan revealed that he doesn't have too long as a full-time wrestler. He said:

“My retirement from full-time wrestling which will be coming up sooner rather than later in the next couple of years

It's sad but seems to be the right decision to make given that matters surrounding his health are still fragile. He always needs to go for a medical evaluation after every single match to make sure that he's ok. Here are a few reasons why he plans to retire from full-time wrestling in two years.

#5. Family life

Priorities

Nikki Bella was the first in that family to confirm her full-time retirement from wrestling due to various injuries. Brie Bella, on the other hand, has the door open to her return but has been busy with her podcast, her wine collection, and her designer collection as well.

She has a lot of things going for and Daniel Bryan knows that a long-term run on the road will make him lose out on many precious years of his daughter Birdie growing up. Ultimately, it's all about family and we have to respect any wrestler's wishes for wanting to spend more time with them.

Family will always be more important and that's a fair reason to call it quits.

