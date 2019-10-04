WWE Rumors: Edge's in-ring return being discussed backstage

Edge is a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest wrestlers the industry has ever seen. It has been eight-and-a-half years now since he announced his retirement and it was due to many issues piling up, primarily spinal stenosis which made him wrestle on borrowed time anyway.

Edge has also been one of those Superstars who refused to take up any on-screen roles because there would be no payoff due to the lack of physical involvement. It's key to note that with certain superstars, WWE is always careful to never clear them to get physical in the ring.

Edge, just like Rikishi, belonged to that list. However, at SummerSlam 2019, he speared Elias in a segment, which was the first time he got physically involved since 2011. This may be for a reason, as the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that the idea of Edge's in-ring return has been privately discussed backstage.

How is it possible?

It seems hard to fathom, but it's not out of the realm of possibility. Edge revealed after SummerSlam 2019 on his podcast that if he wanted to, he could wrestle a match the next day.

“To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow. I might be blown up but I’d be okay. It’s just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won’t allow. It is what it is, right?"

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that the discussions are happening privately backstage, though creative doesn't expect him to be clear.

"While it is not confirmed that he will wrestle again, the idea of him wrestling again has definitely been talked about very privately, although we’re not sure if he can get clearance. Those within creative, who admittedly wouldn’t know as this would be kept super secret, are still under the impression Edge will never be cleared to wrestle again."

We wouldn't expect Edge to be cleared either, but for some reason, it seems a lot more plausible now than it did before.

