5 WWE Superstars who desperately need to follow Finn Balor back to NXT

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 5.05K // 03 Oct 2019, 08:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Quite the shock!

When Finn Balor was written out of WWE TV at SummerSlam 2019 in the hands of The Fiend Bray Wyatt, nobody would have expected that his return would come the way it did. He went to get married and now he has returned to NXT for the first time in three years.

It's crazy to think that Finn Balor has been on the main roster for three years, out of which he was injured for around six months. Two and a half years, unfortunately, didn't see Balor regain the Universal Championship.

It was probably the best decision to send him back to NXT because he was the face of the brand and remains the longest-reigning NXT Champion ever.

However, the reality is that Finn Balor isn't the only superstar who should be back in NXT. Tyler Breeze and Fandango set the tone for being the initial "reverse call-ups" and there are a few more who desperately need to move back. Here are a few of them.

Also read: 5 ways Paul Heyman can drastically change RAW

#5. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn on RAW

Sami Zayn has had a frustrating return to WWE in 2019. He came back as a heel and started preaching to the WWE Universe and has mainly been a mouthpiece since. While he has been the mouthpiece for Shinsuke Nakamura lately, he isn't being utilized to his best potential.

Even if WWE is eventually building towards Nakamura vs Sami Zayn, it won't pan out unless the right story is told. Zayn was considered the heart and soul of NXT and is one of the defining superstars in the brand's history - especially in the earlier years.

Watching his rise to the top was incredible and it's a shock that he is yet to win a single title on the main roster. NXT would welcome him back with open arms.

1 / 5 NEXT