5 harsh realities about the upcoming WWE Draft that nobody wants to talk about

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 2.78K // 28 Sep 2019, 01:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A big draft awaits!

The WWE Draft returns on October 11th for the second episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX and it will spill over to the October 14th episode of RAW on the USA Network. It's going to be interesting to see how the draft plays out this time - over 3 years after the first one.

We've never had a draft after that because it was replaced by the WWE Superstar Shake-Up - an annual post-WrestleMania roster change.

However, there seems to be a lot of anticipation and excitement about it because it presents a fresh direction and one that will be implemented as the number of months to WrestleMania 36 reduces.

WrestleMania 36, will of course, be the real determining factor over whether this draft is a flop or not, so it'll be fun to see what happens. However, we unfortunately cannot simply ignore the negatives and harsh realities of this draft, mainly with the fear of history repeating itself (which happens more often than not in WWE).

Here are a few harsh realities about this upcoming draft that people aren't talking about.

Also read: 5 reasons why Vince McMahon won't allow Seth Rollins to beat The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019

#5. There really aren't many Superstars who need to change brands

Three women who should be on SmackDown

Here's one problem with the draft. The rosters have been set and there aren't many Superstars that need to change brands right now. In fact, there are a surprising number of Superstars with momentum on their side - more so than we're used to.

This creates a problem because when they do switch certain Superstars' brands, it ruins their momentum and they have to start from scratch, sometimes being unable to replicate the success they initially had.

That is one of the tricky aspects of brand switches.

1 / 5 NEXT