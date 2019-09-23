5 things WWE subtly told us from Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt's 2 matches before Hell in a Cell 2019

Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins clashed heads recently

In a bit of a surprising move, WWE had Seth Rollins defend the Universal Championship against The Fiend Bray Wyatt at both Calgary and Edmonton in their respective Live Events. Wyatt hasn't been a part of live events in general, so it's somewhat surprising that WWE decided to give fans the Hell in a Cell main event (without the actual cell, of course).

Both matches went essentially in the same way. Seth Rollins managed to land multiple curb stomps but The Fiend no-sold it before choking Rollins out with the Mandible Claw. Because he pressed him against the turnbuckles, the referee needed Wyatt to break upon his count, but he refused to comply, leading to a DQ loss.

On the second occasion, things got even crazier with the curb stomps, but we'll get back to that in a bit. But as for what we learned from these matches, here are a few things that WWE subtly told us.

#5. Bray Wyatt will be constantly no-selling the curb stomp

Bray Wyatt with Kane

Getting back to the curb stomp, their second match in Edmonton was quite an interesting one. Rollins landed the curb stomp once during the match but after it, he managed to land 5 more - all of which weren't sold at all by Wyatt.

While some wouldn't be happy about that, it certainly helps build The Fiend as a mythical, strong character in his own right. Even Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman had to sell the curb stomp so the entire story of the match is going to be a really interesting one.

It will be one of the more unique Hell in a Cell matches, as we may not get the outright crazy spots, but we will get incredible storytelling.

