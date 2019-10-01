5 massive WWE storylines for Rey Mysterio's son Dominick in 2020

It's no secret that Dominick, Rey Mysterio's son, is going to join WWE soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed in a report that WWE intends for 2020 to be the year where Dominick makes a splash in WWE. And from the look of things, there won't be NXT for him and there won't be that much time spent at the WWE Performance Center.

He is currently training with Lance Storm, one of the most reliable names out there. To add to it, he was the one who prevented his father Rey Mysterio from retiring on RAW following an unmasking by Andrade. He reminded Mysterio of his promise - that when Dominick debuts in WWE, he will team with him.

That debut seems to be approaching closer and closer and after he took a brutal beating in the hands of Brock Lesnar on the season premiere of RAW, it's clear that Dominick is ready to take the big bumps.

It's all about refining his skills at this point and his WWE debut is now a matter of "when" and not "if". As mentioned, 2020 will be the target year and when he does debut, here are five potential storylines for him.

#5 Teaming with Rey Mysterio

This is the first and obvious pick that we'll get out of the way. As mentioned, the reason why Mysterio didn't retire in the first place was that Dominick reminded him of his promise of them teaming together on his debut.

That seems to be the direction they're eventually headed in and hopefully, we get to see them team up on a big stage such as WrestleMania 36. It would be the perfect stage for a debut and it would be one of those emotional matches that has a really good story.

