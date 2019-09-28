5 things Vince McMahon shouldn't do at the WWE Draft but probably will anyway

Vince McMahon has some big decisions to make

We're just about two weeks away from the next WWE Draft. With the coming of the draft, it officially means that the Wild Card rule will be concluded - a huge relief for WWE fans, who always prefer two separate brands rather than a unified roster.

It has always had its benefits, but the real question now is how WWE plans to handle the upcoming draft. Last time around, which was three years ago, there was a mixed response. The general feeling was that RAW had gotten the much stronger roster, but once the programming began, WWE fans realized that it's all about how Superstars are utilized - and SmackDown Live was clearly viewed as the superior brand in terms of quality of the product.

However, history may repeat itself in certain ways. Here are five things that Vince McMahon should not do in the upcoming draft, but probably will.

#5. Give one brand an overly favorable roster

Stephanie & Shane McMahon

As mentioned, last time around, one of the big flaws was that RAW got a roster that was clearly superior. While SmackDown did make it work anyway, it was evident that RAW was always the #1 priority and they took quite the risk with SmackDown - one that paid off until 2017.

However, in 2017, things got problematic again as WWE gutted SmackDown Live of its 4-5 best Superstars and put them on RAW, while the only compensation that SmackDown got was a superior tag team division.

That wasn't enough and this time around, the pendulum should not swing either way. Even though the FOX deal is very important, it's vital that WWE doesn't overly-stack the SmackDown roster, as it's still a two-hour show at the end of the day.

