7 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Lana aligns with returning superstar, Vince McMahon cancels former champion's push?

Brock Lesnar was on a rampage on RAW.

What an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW that was! In the season premiere, we got what was promised - an epic show and a whole lot of new changes. The entire presentation was different and as advertised, we saw a brand new commentary team as well.

To add to it, there was a new stage and pyro finally returned, making fans quite happy. It started and ended with quite the shocker - definitely one of the most bizarre RAW endings in quite a while.

We have quite a lot to talk about with regards to the season premiere of RAW and one thing is for sure - they kickstarted the most exciting week of wrestling in years. Not only do we have AEW and NXT this Wednesday, but we also have the premiere of SmackDown on FOX this coming Friday.

Without going much further, here's what WWE subtly told us on RAW

#7. Ricochet used Rey Mysterio's old finisher

Ricochet and Cesaro had another solid match

Ricochet and Cesaro can do no wrong inside the ring. It's a shame that they haven't gotten a proper storyline or angle because the two have really good chemistry inside the ring. Rather than having throwaway matches, it would lead to more crowd investment had they actually had a story behind them.

Regardless, Phoenix was hot and the match was essentially bickering over what happened to Rey Mysterio. As usual, Ricochet won and he used the Canadian Destroyer to do so, which was Rey Mysterio's old finisher.

It seems that WWE is subtly building towards Ricochet vs Mysterio at some point in time, even though the two are babyfaces. Hopefully, if that is an angle they run with down the line, there should be a good story to back it up.

