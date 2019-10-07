6 big mistakes WWE made at Hell in a Cell 2019: Unnecessary title change, Possible reason behind controversial PPV ending

A crazy main event

WWE had a rather random PPV with Hell in a Cell 2019. We say random because there was little to no build for most of it, it felt like a filler PPV, and unfortunately falls into the category of being one of WWE's weaker PPVs this year.

The PPV started strong with a fantastic Hell in a Cell match, but the ending left a lot to be desired. Even after the lights went out and the show was done, the crowd was booing incessantly. What was it that led to the crowd getting understandably outraged?

In this article, we take a look at the biggest mistakes that WWE made in the PPV. Even though it was a relatively shorter show as compared to many of the previous PPVs this year, there was, unfortunately, a lot lacking in the final product.

Here are some of the big errors committed.

#6 Adding so many last-minute matches

The build happened on the pre-show

On the Kickoff show, Randy Orton and Ali had a small altercation, leading to them having a PPV match on the main card. Before the show, there were just four matches announced, leaving fans confused as to why WWE wouldn't add more matches.

If you include Natalya vs Lacey Evans on the Kickoff show, then there was a total of 9 matches, quite standard for a PPV. However, the last-minute additions felt unnecessary because there was no build at all. It made it feel like just another episode of RAW and these matches were simply throwaway ones.

Granted, they were not all that bad, but at the end of the day, people want to see matches that mean something on PPVs. This felt short-sighted as a whole on their part.

