5 things WWE subtly told us at Hell in a Cell: 13-time World Champion turning face, Vince McMahon finally pushing popular superstar

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 5.74K // 07 Oct 2019, 08:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A new alliance?

Hell in a Cell 2019 is officially in the books and it was...something. Not close to being the best PPV of the year by any stretch of the imagination, but there were some really good moments.

It's weird how only four matches were announced before the PPV and out of the blue, they added five more matches - one being on the kickoff show. Alliances were formed, new champions were crowned and we have some idea what the future direction is.

In a way, the timing of Hell in a Cell may have been ideal since the draft is coming up this Friday. WWE probably wants to start with a clean slate and a new direction entirely. With that said, there was a better way to go about it.

Here are a few things WWE subtly told us at the PPV.

#6 Becky Lynch is going to hold the RAW Women's title for a long time

Becky Lynch reigned supreme

I was a few of many who thought that Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship reign would end at Hell in a Cell. Sasha Banks was the only RAW superstar who fans would have been okay with beating The Man.

The two women tore it up inside the steel structure and took it to a whole new level. It's safe to say that this match was far superior to the Sasha Banks-Charlotte Flair Hell in a Cell match three years ago.

Both Banks and Lynch dished out and took an equal amount of punishment. In the end, The Man prevailed and made her tap out. It comes full circle for the two women after their epic match at NXT four and a half years ago.

Becky Lynch is going to be the RAW Women's Champion for the near future and WWE has established their commitment to her with this win.

1 / 6 NEXT