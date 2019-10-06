×
5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Original plans for The Rock on SmackDown, 4-time WWE World Champion arrested

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.86K   //    06 Oct 2019, 19:24 IST

Brock Lesnar and The Rock on SmackDown
Brock Lesnar and The Rock on SmackDown

Welcome to this week's edition of 5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't! We're in a very exciting period of time and this week, we are in the fallout of one of the most important weeks for professional wrestling in years.

The line-up throughout the week was absolutely stacked, with an incredible episode of WWE RAW on Monday, AEW Dynamite's debut on Wednesday going head-to-head with a huge episode of NXT Live while Friday Night saw the FOX Premiere of SmackDown.

Hell in a Cell topped off the week in a PPV that had just four matches announced prior. It's not often that we have weeks like this in pro wrestling, which means that we have a lot to get into. As a whole, we must admit that we're quite happy with how the week has turned out.

While SmackDown's FOX premiere wasn't the best, it certainly resulted in a whole lot of buzz and a lot of anticipation for the future direction. Here we go!

#5 Braun Strowman's salary revealed

Braun Strowman on SmackDown following his team's victory
Braun Strowman on SmackDown following his team's victory

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Braun Strowman is taking home a whopping $1.2 million a year.

When Strowman signed his latest deal, it was a four-year contract believed to be for $1.2 million per year. The key to that number is there are exceptions, but generally, the top downside number WWE offers is $1 million.

AJ Styles signed for a much higher number, according to WON primarily because of All Elite Wrestling. We hope this rumor is true because Braun Strowman is a top superstar of the company and deserves to take that amount. He definitely draws a whole lot more than that so it seems like an appropriate amount for a superstar of his caliber.

