5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Original plans for The Rock on SmackDown, 4-time WWE World Champion arrested

Brock Lesnar and The Rock on SmackDown

Welcome to this week's edition of 5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't! We're in a very exciting period of time and this week, we are in the fallout of one of the most important weeks for professional wrestling in years.

The line-up throughout the week was absolutely stacked, with an incredible episode of WWE RAW on Monday, AEW Dynamite's debut on Wednesday going head-to-head with a huge episode of NXT Live while Friday Night saw the FOX Premiere of SmackDown.

Hell in a Cell topped off the week in a PPV that had just four matches announced prior. It's not often that we have weeks like this in pro wrestling, which means that we have a lot to get into. As a whole, we must admit that we're quite happy with how the week has turned out.

While SmackDown's FOX premiere wasn't the best, it certainly resulted in a whole lot of buzz and a lot of anticipation for the future direction. Here we go!

#5 Braun Strowman's salary revealed

Braun Strowman on SmackDown following his team's victory

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Braun Strowman is taking home a whopping $1.2 million a year.

When Strowman signed his latest deal, it was a four-year contract believed to be for $1.2 million per year. The key to that number is there are exceptions, but generally, the top downside number WWE offers is $1 million.

AJ Styles signed for a much higher number, according to WON primarily because of All Elite Wrestling. We hope this rumor is true because Braun Strowman is a top superstar of the company and deserves to take that amount. He definitely draws a whole lot more than that so it seems like an appropriate amount for a superstar of his caliber.

