WWE Rumors: CM Punk was on a bus outside SmackDown, original plans for his return revealed

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 5.56K // 06 Oct 2019, 06:19 IST

CM Punk.

CM Punk! CM Punk! CM Punk! You've heard the fans chant for the man despite him not being around physically on WWE TV. Well, he came very close to making his return on the first episode of SmackDown on FOX.

As revealed on Fightful Select, CM Punk was reportedly on a bus outside the Staples Centre in Los Angeles. There was speculation going around backstage that Punk was brought in to close the show. However, that didn't come to fruition.

Here's what Sean Ross Sapp noted in Fightful Select:

That being said, there was also wide speculation backstage at Smackdown that CM Punk was on a bus outside and was closing SmackDown, which obviously didn't end up happening. We've been told FOX was thrilled with CM Punk's performance during his tryout.

CM Punk's new role

The former WWE Champion confirmed during his Collider Live appearance that he had a screen test with Fox for the new role on WWE'S Backstage.

WWE Backstage is a talk show that will air on FS1 on Tuesdays and it will be co-hosted by Renee Young and Booker T.

Backstage reports state that FOX and Punk have already agreed on a deal to have him as a part of the show.

It was also noted that Punk will work for FOX and not for WWE, but that can always change as time goes on.

Triple H revealed in a recent interview that the company is open to working with Punk again. However, Punk has stated that he is not interested in wrestling again.

It's an oft-repeated statement that anything can happen in pro wrestling and CM Punk's return to WWE TV is also one of those scenarios that seem quite believable now.

If the latest reports are anything to go by, then WWE did want Punk to appear on SmackDown, possibly to announce his new role for FOX.

It's an interesting time to be a WWE fan as the previously unthinkable scene of seeing CM Punk return on WWE programming looks like a distinct possibility now.