Detroit Lions rookie minicamp 2024: Draft picks in attendance, UDFA signings, schedule and more

The Detroit Lions broke their long playoff drought in a special way in 2023, and their franchise showcased the importance of exercising patience in a rebuild. The Lions now enter 2024 with loftier expectations and the belief that they could be the NFC's representative in Super Bowl 2025.
We examine the Detroit Lions' minicamp roster, schedule and more ahead of the upcoming season.
When is the Detroit Lions rookie minicamp?
The Detroit Lions minicamp will take place from May 10 to 12, 2024. It's an important couple of days, as it will be the first look at the Lions' 2024 NFL Draft class and undrafted free-agent pickups in action.
Here's a look at the rest of the schedule:
- OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 29-31, June 10-12, 2024
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6, 2024
Which prospects will be in attendance at the Lions rookie minicamp 2024?
These are the prospects that'll be in attendance at this year's minicamp in Detroit:
Veterans
- DL Chris Smith
- DL Mathieu Betts
- LB Mitchell Agude
- OL Connor Galvin
- OL Michael Niese
- S Brandon Joseph
Draft picks
- CB Ennis Rakestraw
- CB Terrion Arnold
- DL Mekhi Wingo
- OL Christian Mahogany
- OL Giovanni Manu
- RB Sione Vaki
Undrafted free agents
- C Bryan Hudson
- C Kingsley Eguakun
- CB Morice Norris
- K James Turner
- LB DaRon Gilbert
- LB Steele Chambers
- LS Hogan Hatten
- OL Duke Clemens
- OLB Isaac Ukwu
- OLB Nate Lynn
- S Chelen Garnes
- S Loren Strickland
- TE Isaac Rex
- WR Isaiah Williams
- WR Jalon Calhoun
Tryout players
- CB Harrison Hand
- CB J.J. Ross
- CB Kyler McMichael
- DL DJ Smith
- DL Josh Landry
- LB Tyren Dupree
- OLB Darryl Johnson
- QB Cade Peterson
- QB Theo Day
- RB Michael Herzog
- S Ayo Oyelola
- TE Parker Hesse
- WR Devin Maddox
- WR Drew Dixon
- WR Kaden Davis
Lions UDFA signings 2024
These are the franchise's undrafted free-agent signings for 2024:
- C Byron Hudson Louisville
- CB Morice Norris Fresno State
- DE Isaac Ukwu Ole Miss
- EDGE Nate Lynn William & Mary
- K James Turner Michigan
- LB DaRon Gilbert Northern Illinois
- LB Steele Chambers Ohio State
- LS Hogan Hatten Idaho
- OL Duke Clemens UCLA
- S Chelen Garnes Wake Forest
- S Loren Strickland Ball State
- TE Isaac Rex BYU
- WR Isaiah Williams Illinois
- WR Jason Calhoun Duke
Lions Draft Picks 2024
Here's a look at the Detroit Lions Draft picks in the recently concluded NFL Draft:
- Round 1, Pick 24 overall: Terrion Arnold, defensive back, Alabama
- Round 2, Pick 61 overall: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., defensive back, Missouri
- Round 4, Pick 126 overall: Giovanni Manu, offensive tackle, University of British Columbia
- Round 4, Pick 132 overall: Sione Vaki, running back, Utah
- Round 6, Pick 189 overall: Mekhi Wingo, defensive tackle, LSU
- Round 6, Pick 210 overall: Christian Mahogany, guard, Boston College
Do you love to play crosswords, Wordle or other exciting games? We'd like to connect with you. Fill the form here!