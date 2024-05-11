Detroit Lions rookie minicamp 2024: Draft picks in attendance, UDFA signings, schedule and more

The Detroit Lions broke their long playoff drought in a special way in 2023, and their franchise showcased the importance of exercising patience in a rebuild. The Lions now enter 2024 with loftier expectations and the belief that they could be the NFC's representative in Super Bowl 2025.

We examine the Detroit Lions' minicamp roster, schedule and more ahead of the upcoming season.

When is the Detroit Lions rookie minicamp?

The Detroit Lions minicamp will take place from May 10 to 12, 2024. It's an important couple of days, as it will be the first look at the Lions' 2024 NFL Draft class and undrafted free-agent pickups in action.

Here's a look at the rest of the schedule:

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 29-31, June 10-12, 2024

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6, 2024

Which prospects will be in attendance at the Lions rookie minicamp 2024?

These are the prospects that'll be in attendance at this year's minicamp in Detroit:

Veterans

DL Chris Smith

DL Mathieu Betts

LB Mitchell Agude

OL Connor Galvin

OL Michael Niese

S Brandon Joseph

Draft picks

CB Ennis Rakestraw

CB Terrion Arnold

DL Mekhi Wingo

OL Christian Mahogany

OL Giovanni Manu

RB Sione Vaki

Undrafted free agents

C Bryan Hudson

C Kingsley Eguakun

CB Morice Norris

K James Turner

LB DaRon Gilbert

LB Steele Chambers

LS Hogan Hatten

OL Duke Clemens

OLB Isaac Ukwu

OLB Nate Lynn

S Chelen Garnes

S Loren Strickland

TE Isaac Rex

WR Isaiah Williams

WR Jalon Calhoun

Tryout players

CB Harrison Hand

CB J.J. Ross

CB Kyler McMichael

DL DJ Smith

DL Josh Landry

LB Tyren Dupree

OLB Darryl Johnson

QB Cade Peterson

QB Theo Day

RB Michael Herzog

S Ayo Oyelola

TE Parker Hesse

WR Devin Maddox

WR Drew Dixon

WR Kaden Davis

Lions UDFA signings 2024

These are the franchise's undrafted free-agent signings for 2024:

C Byron Hudson Louisville

CB Morice Norris Fresno State

DE Isaac Ukwu Ole Miss

EDGE Nate Lynn William & Mary

K James Turner Michigan

LB DaRon Gilbert Northern Illinois

LB Steele Chambers Ohio State

LS Hogan Hatten Idaho

OL Duke Clemens UCLA

S Chelen Garnes Wake Forest

S Loren Strickland Ball State

TE Isaac Rex BYU

WR Isaiah Williams Illinois

WR Jason Calhoun Duke

Lions Draft Picks 2024

Here's a look at the Detroit Lions Draft picks in the recently concluded NFL Draft:

Round 1, Pick 24 overall: Terrion Arnold, defensive back, Alabama

Round 2, Pick 61 overall: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., defensive back, Missouri

Round 4, Pick 126 overall: Giovanni Manu, offensive tackle, University of British Columbia

Round 4, Pick 132 overall: Sione Vaki, running back, Utah

Round 6, Pick 189 overall: Mekhi Wingo, defensive tackle, LSU

Round 6, Pick 210 overall: Christian Mahogany, guard, Boston College

