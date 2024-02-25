How many picks do Lions have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of selections available for Dan Campbell

The Detroit Lions had a fabulous 2023 season and will look to build on their success in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Lions finished last season as the NFC North champions, with a 12-5 record. They beat the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round and took down the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round.

However, the Lions were eliminated from the postseason when they lost the NFC Championship game to the San Francisco 49ers, extending their wait for a maiden Super Bowl appearance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nonetheless, Detroit will aim to strengthen its roster heading into the upcoming draft to potentially book a spot in the big game next season.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

2024 NFL draft: How many draft picks do the Lions have?

The Detroit Lions will have seven picks in the 2024 NFL draft. They will get the 29th overall selection for the first round. GM Dan Campbell's team will also have two picks in Round 3 but won't make a selection in Round 4.

Detroit Lions draft picks 2024

Here's a list of the Detroit Lions' overall picks in each round of the 2024 NFL draft:

Round 1: No. 29 overall

Round 2: No. 61 overall

Round 3: No. 73 overall (from Minnesota Vikings as part of the T.J. Hockenson trade)

Round 3: No. 92 overall

Round 5: No. 162 overall

Round 6: No. 206 overall

Round 7: No. 246 overall

Who did the Lions pick in 2023?

The Detroit Lions made eight picks in the 2023 NFL draft. Here's a look at all the players they selected at the event:

Round 1 | Pick 12 (from Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans) - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Round 1 | Pick 18 overall - Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Round 2 | Pick 34 overall - Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

Round 2, Pick 45 overall (from Green Bay Packers) - Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Round 3 | Pick 68 (from Denver Broncos) - Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Round 3 | Pick 96 (from Arizona Cardinals) - Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky

Round 5, Pick 152 overall - Colby Sorsdal, OT, William & Mary

Round 7, Pick 219 (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Antoine Green, WR, North Carolina