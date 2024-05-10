WWE fires inadvertent shot in feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre

WWE has accidentally added some more fuel to the fire in the already heated rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre on RAW.

The Scottish Warrior left this week's episode of the red brand early after RAW GM Adam Pearce ruled him out of the King of the Ring tournament. McIntyre has been battling through an injury but was not medically cleared to compete and was replaced by Jey Uso in the tournament. CM Punk is set to finally be added to the WWE 2K24 video game on May 15.

It was revealed that his rating in the video game is an impressive 90, which would be one point higher than the 89 rating given to Drew McIntyre.

Punk teased during his appearance on WWE RAW that he may have to go to Scottland to find McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on June 15. McIntyre has since responded on social media and vowed to cave the veteran's face in.

CM Punk comments on how his rivalry with Drew McIntyre will end in WWE

Backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond caught up with CM Punk backstage following his promo this past Monday night on RAW.

She asked the former AEW Champion how he envisions his rivalry with the former World Heavyweight Champion will end. Punk claimed that it will end when he breaks McIntyre's face. He added that he's not being a nice guy anymore and McIntyre potentially cost him a WrestleMania moment. The 45-year-old tore his triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble match in January and has not returned to action yet:

"It ends with me breaking his face. This isn't me being a nice guy anymore. This is about him taking time out of my career. This is about him potentially ruining a WrestleMania moment for me," he said.

You can check out the interview in the post below:

Drew McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL by defeating Seth Rollins. However, his title reign was over five minutes later as Damian Priest finally cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. The successful cash-in happened after Punk attacked McIntyre ringside after the veteran taunted him while he was on commentary.

