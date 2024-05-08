Ranking the top 5 Drew McIntyre roasts targeted at his WWE rival CM Punk - AJ Lee reference, Mindy's Bakery & more

The rivarly between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre has gotten extremely personal over the past few months in WWE. McIntyre has taken credit for Punk suffering a torn triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble match and ruining his chance to headline WrestleMania.

Punk responded by bashing McIntyre in the face with his cast at WWE WrestleMania XL, allowing Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. McIntyre shared another roast of CM Punk today on social media and threatened to cave his face in.

Listed below are the five best roasts of CM Punk by Drew McIntyre:

#5. Drew McIntyre burned the autograph CM Punk left for him on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

CM Punk has been playing mind games with Drew McIntyre in recent weeks and caused chaos during the WWE Draft. The former AEW World Champion showed up on the April 29 edition of the red brand and was seated in the press box.

Drew McIntyre chased after him, only to discover that the 45-year-old had made his way to the ring and left him an autographed picture. The Scottish Warrior responded by setting the photo on fire on social media.

#4. McIntyre called out Punk for selling a shirt with his name on it

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre has a popular shirt on sale that features himself posing next to a gravestone with CM Punk's WrestleMania main event written on it. Punk took a shot at McIntyre recently on WWE RAW and claimed that he never had to put another man's name on his t-shirt to sell it.

However, Punk now has a shirt on sale poking fun at McIntyre losing the World Heavyweight Championship five minutes after winning it at WrestleMania XL. The veteran hilariously responded to the shirt by using Punk's own line against him.

#3. The Scottish Warrior mocked Punk for his line about Jack Perry last night

Expand Tweet

CM Punk referred to McIntyre as a coward during his promo last night on WWE RAW and then referenced his backstage altercation with AEW star Jack Perry. Punk choked Perry backstage at All In 2023, and footage of the incident was shown last month on Dynamite.

Punk called McIntyre a choke artist and noted that he was a different type of choke artist in a nod to his altercation with Perry. McIntyre took to X following the promo to hilariously troll Punk and poke fun at him for the comment that only a portion of the audience would understand.

#2. Drew McIntyre showed up at Mindy's Bakery

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for AEW fans, CM Punk's time in the promotion did not go as planned. He went on an infamous rant following All Out 2022, which led to a backstage fight with The Elite. During his rant against his peers next to AEW President Tony Khan, Punk decided to enjoy some treats from Mindy's Bakery in Chicago.

McIntyre hilariously went to Mindy's Bakery earlier this year to try it for himself. However, the bakery is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, and he was not allowed inside. He claimed that the food was probably terrible anyway and showed off his "DM Hunk" shirt as well.

#1. McIntyre claimed he could steal AJ Lee from CM Punk if he wasn't married

Expand Tweet

Punk is married to former WWE Superstar AJ Lee in real life. He blew a kiss to McIntyre's wife in the front row after attacking him at WWE WrestleMania XL and costing him the World Heavyweight Championship.

Drew McIntyre then took his rivalry with CM Punk to the next level by claiming he could steal the WWE RAW star's girl if he wasn't married. McIntyre made the comment on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this month, and it immediately went viral.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback