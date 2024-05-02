Former WWE Champion claims he would take AJ Lee from CM Punk if he wasn't married

A former WWE Champion has taken a personal shot at CM Punk and has claimed he would take AJ Lee from the veteran if he wasn't already married.

The rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre became very personal at WWE WrestleMania XL. McIntyre taunted Punk after he won the World Heavyweight Championship, and the former AEW star responded with an attack. Damian Priest quickly cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new champion and the Straight Edge Superstar blew a kiss to Scotsman's wife in the front row.

McIntyre was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show today and claimed that he would steal the former Divas Champion from the controversial star if he wasn't married.

"Do I seem like the average troll? I'll tear you apart physically, and if I wasn't married I'd take your girl too," he said.

Expand Tweet

WWE star reveals he has buried the hatchet with CM Punk

WWE SmackDown commentator Corey Graves has shared that he put his issues with CM Punk behind him after having a conversation with the former AEW star earlier this year.

Punk spent seven years away from professional wrestling before his return in 2021 on the second episode of AEW Rampage. His time in All Elite Wrestling did not go as planned and he was fired by the promotion following an altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023. He returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 and is involved in a rivalry with Drew McIntyre on RAW.

Speaking with legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Graves shared that he spoke with Punk at Royal Rumble 2024. He claimed that his issues with the 45-year-old are a thing of the past now.

"I am proud to report that it's all water under the bridge. Actually, at the Royal Rumble, I finally had a chance in person [to talk]. I bumped into him briefly the night of Survivor Series backstage, but it was chaotic. He had just come back. Everything was at 11 at the moment. The day of the Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field, I actually got to pull him aside for a few minutes, and we cleared the air, [and] had a nice long chat," said Graves. [From 05:31 to 05:54]

Both CM Punk and Drew McIntyre were selected by RAW in this year's WWE Draft. Only time will tell when the two stars will square off in a match against each other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback