Drew McIntyre sends threatening message to CM Punk following WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre has commented on CM Punk's promo last night on WWE RAW and delivered a threatening message to the veteran.

CM Punk was trapped in WWE Headquarters over the weekend and decided to stick around to attend RAW in Hartford, Connecticut. Punk showed up just as McIntyre was leaving the arena and cut a promo referring to him as a coward.

The former World Heavyweight Champion responded today on social media and threatened to cave Punk's head in.

"He's the one doing the running because he knows when it comes face to face, that is it. The end. No more mouth-running, no more 'I'm going to punch his face in,' or whatever threat he said. I'm going to cave his actual head in. Look at me, look at my track record. He's done for and he knows it. He is maximizing his time, he is getting what he can out of this thing before Drew McIntyre exposes him," he said. [From 02:11 - 02:30]

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that McIntyre was not medically cleared to compete in the King of the Ring tournament ahead of last night's show. Jey Uso replaced The Scottish Warrior in the tournament and defeated Finn Balor in the first round.

Drew McIntyre sends warning to CM Punk ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle 2024

Drew McIntyre also mocked CM Punk for getting injured during the Men's Royal Rumble match in January and sent him a warning ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle 2024.

During his promo released today on social media, McIntyre poked fun at Punk for his inability to stay healthy. He suggested that the veteran go home to Larry (his dog) instead of returning to action in WWE. McIntyre also warned Punk not to show up at Clash at the Castle in Scotland.

"Let's break down what you've actually done since you've stunk this place up. And break down is the operative word here. You've had exactly one televised fight and you lost. You got injured by me. You hung around at TV, headquarters and the PC like a bad smell. Go home to Larry. You are playing a game of hide and seek, and you think you're winning. But you are not. One last thing: I heard what you said. If you actually turn up to Glasgow, we protect our own. You're not going to leave in one piece, and it won't necessarily be my doing, mate. That is a fair warning," said McIntyre. [From 02:47 - 03:26]

Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to capture the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL but lost the title five minutes later to Damian Priest due to his obsession with CM Punk. It will be interesting to see if the two stars will have a match at WWE Clash at the Castle on June 15.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

