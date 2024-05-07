5 references in CM Punk's RAW promo against Drew McIntyre - AEW incident, major WWE show & more

CM Punk made an appearance on tonight's episode of WWE RAW and cut a promo for the fans in Hartford, Connecticut. He arrived at the arena just as Drew McIntyre stormed out of the building. McIntyre was supposed to battle The Judgment Day's Finn Balor tonight in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament but he was not medically cleared to compete.

Jey Uso replaced McIntyre in the tournament and picked up the victory over Balor. Punk cut a promo in the ring after the match and called out McIntyre, but he had already left the building.

Listed below are five references made by CM Punk during his promo tonight on WWE RAW.

#5. CM Punk used Cody Rhodes' catchphrase on WWE RAW

CM Punk paid tribute to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes tonight on RAW and used one of his most iconic lines. The controversial star threatened to hold the show hostage if Drew McIntyre didn't turn around and come back to RAW to confront him.

McIntyre did not come back to the arena and Punk joked that he would ask fans "What do you want to talk about?" but that is The American Nightmare's line. Punk also suggested that The Scottish Warrior was a coward for not returning to the building.

#4. CM Punk used a baseball term to describe himself

Drew McIntyre battled Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. CM Punk was on commentary for the match due to suffering a torn triceps in the Men's Royal Rumble in January. McIntyre won the match but got distracted by Punk on commentary, which cost him. Priest quickly cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to end the veteran's title reign in just over five minutes.

Tonight on WWE RAW, CM Punk used a baseball term to put himself over. He said he was a "five-tool player," which is a term for a baseball player who excels at all five of the major tools in the sport. Punk noted that he has been doing commentary while injured, and McIntyre is just a tool.

#3. CM Punk referenced the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake

Popular rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been trading diss tracks recently, and fans are loving it. It appears that CM Punk is also paying attention to the issues between the two artists as he quoted Kendrick Lamar tonight on WWE RAW.

Punk noted that McIntyre hates the way he looks, the way he walks, and the way he talks during tonight's edition of the red brand. Lamar had a similar lyric in his "Euphoria" track that was was released last month.

#2. The veteran suggested he will be at Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 is scheduled for June 15, and the premium live event will air live from Glasgow, Scotland. At Clash at the Castle 2022, Drew McIntyre battled Roman Reigns for the title but came up short due to Solo Sikoa's interference in the match. It was also Solo Sikoa's debut on the main roster.

Following Punk's promo, he approached the camera to deliver a message to McIntyre. He suggested that he could be hiding in a bowl of haggis in Glasgow if that is what it takes to get his hands on McIntyre.

#1. Punk referenced the infamous AEW All In 2023 incident

All Elite Wrestling terminated CM Punk's contract following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium. Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 but recently appeared on Dynamite as well. AEW decided to air the footage of Punk choking Perry on Dynamite last month, and WWE made light of it tonight on WWE RAW.

During his promo, Punk referred to McIntyre as a "choke artist." He noted that he was a choke artist as well and made a motion with his arm. Pat McAfee then chimed in and said "guillotine," which was the chokehold the veteran applied to Jack Perry during the altercation last year.