Drew McIntyre pulled from WWE RAW match; unfortunate reason revealed

There has been an unfortunate update about Drew McIntyre ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. The Scottish Warrior was scheduled to face The Judgment Day's Finn Balor in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament but that will no longer be the case.

Taking to social media, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that McIntyre has not been medically cleared to compete and will not be in action during tonight's show. The Scotsman has also been ruled out of the King of the Ring tournament due to the same.

"On that note, a bit of unfortunate breaking news, as Drew McIntyre is not medically able to compete tonight. That is right, Drew McIntyre is medically disqualified from competition tonight here in Hartford. As a result, he will be pulled from the King of the Ring tournament. More news as it becomes available," said Adam Pearce. [From 00:08 - 00:28]

You can check out the announcement from WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce in the video below:

Drew McIntyre has been involved in a bitter rivalry with CM Punk for months. The 45-year-old tore his tricep in the Men's Royal Rumble match and McIntyre took credit for the injury. Punk got his revenge by costing The Scottish Warrior the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL.