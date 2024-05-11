Minnesota Vikings rookie minicamp 2024: Draft picks in attendance, UDFA signings, schedule, and more

Dallas Turner, a first-round pick in the 2024 draft, and other draft picks are present at the TCO Performance Center this weekend for the Minnesota Vikings' rookie minicamp. Turner and quarterback J.J. McCarthy will draw a lot of attention.

However, there are many more young players who want to make an impression as well during the Vikings’ minicamp. Let's examine all the information you need regarding the Vikings' rookie minicamp in 2024.

When is the Vikings rookie minicamp?

The Minnesota Vikings rookie minicamp started on Friday, May 10, at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota, and is scheduled to end on Sunday, May 12.

There will be organized team activities (OTAs) on May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31 and June 10-13, after rookie minicamp concludes. All squad members are required to attend one additional minicamp, which is scheduled for June 4-6.

Which prospects will be in attendance at Vikings rookie minicamp 2024?

The Minnesota Vikings' rookie minicamp roster includes all of the following players:

J.J. McCarthy, quarterback, first-round draft pick

Dallas Turner, outside linebacker, first-round draft pick

Khyree Jackson, defensive back, fourth-round draft pick

Walter Rouse, offensive lineman, sixth-round draft pick

Will Reichard, kicker, sixth-round draft pick

Levi Drake Rodriguez, defensive lineman, seventh-round draft pick

Michael Jurgens, offensive lineman, seventh-round draft pick

Devron Harper, wide receiver, undrafted free agent

K.J. Cloyd, linebacker, undrafted free agent

Dwight McGlothern, defensive back, undrafted free agent

Dallas Gant, linebacker, undrafted free agent

Donovan Manuel, linebacker, undrafted free agent

Tyler Manoa, defensive lineman, undrafted free agent

Doug Nester, offensive lineman, undrafted free agent

Taki Taimani, defensive lineman, undrafted free agent

Spencer Rolland, offensive lineman, undrafted free agent

Ty James, wide receiver, undrafted free agent

Malik Knowles, wide receiver, undrafted free agent

DeWayne McBride, running back, undrafted free agent

Jeshaun Jones, wide receiver, undrafted free agent

Thayer Thomas, wide receiver, undrafted free agent

Trey Knox, tight end, undrafted free agent

Matt Cindric, offensive lineman, undrafted free agent

Jeremy Flax, offensive lineman, undrafted free agent

Gabriel Murphy, outside linebacker, undrafted free agent

Owen Porter, outside linebacker, undrafted free agent

Bo Richter, outside linebacker, undrafted free agent

Henry Byrd, offensive lineman, 2023 practice squad member

Parker McKinney, quarterback, rookie tryout

Jermaine Brown, running back, rookie tryout

Brady Weeks, long snapper, rookie tryout

Noah Washington, defensive lineman, rookie tryout

Devon Garrison, tight end, rookie tryout

Aidan Murray, defensive lineman, rookie tryout

DJ Brown, defensive back, rookie tryout

Kolbi Fuqua, defensive back, rookie tryout

Jakorey Hawkins, defensive back, rookie tryout

Tre'Von Jones, defensive back, rookie tryout

Chance Main, outside linebacker, rookie tryout

Makai Polk, wide receiver, veteran tryout

Sammis Reyes, tight end, veteran tryout

Bubba Bolden, defensive back, veteran tryout

Jacobi Francis, defensive back, veteran tryout

William Hooper, defensive back, veteran tryout

Seth Vernon, punter, already rostered

