Minnesota Vikings rookie minicamp 2024: Draft picks in attendance, UDFA signings, schedule, and more

Dallas Turner, a first-round pick in the 2024 draft, and other draft picks are present at the TCO Performance Center this weekend for the Minnesota Vikings' rookie minicamp. Turner and quarterback J.J. McCarthy will draw a lot of attention.
However, there are many more young players who want to make an impression as well during the Vikings’ minicamp. Let's examine all the information you need regarding the Vikings' rookie minicamp in 2024.
When is the Vikings rookie minicamp?
The Minnesota Vikings rookie minicamp started on Friday, May 10, at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota, and is scheduled to end on Sunday, May 12.
There will be organized team activities (OTAs) on May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31 and June 10-13, after rookie minicamp concludes. All squad members are required to attend one additional minicamp, which is scheduled for June 4-6.
Which prospects will be in attendance at Vikings rookie minicamp 2024?
The Minnesota Vikings' rookie minicamp roster includes all of the following players:
J.J. McCarthy, quarterback, first-round draft pick
Dallas Turner, outside linebacker, first-round draft pick
Khyree Jackson, defensive back, fourth-round draft pick
Walter Rouse, offensive lineman, sixth-round draft pick
Will Reichard, kicker, sixth-round draft pick
Levi Drake Rodriguez, defensive lineman, seventh-round draft pick
Michael Jurgens, offensive lineman, seventh-round draft pick
Devron Harper, wide receiver, undrafted free agent
K.J. Cloyd, linebacker, undrafted free agent
Dwight McGlothern, defensive back, undrafted free agent
Dallas Gant, linebacker, undrafted free agent
Donovan Manuel, linebacker, undrafted free agent
Tyler Manoa, defensive lineman, undrafted free agent
Doug Nester, offensive lineman, undrafted free agent
Taki Taimani, defensive lineman, undrafted free agent
Spencer Rolland, offensive lineman, undrafted free agent
Ty James, wide receiver, undrafted free agent
Malik Knowles, wide receiver, undrafted free agent
DeWayne McBride, running back, undrafted free agent
Jeshaun Jones, wide receiver, undrafted free agent
Thayer Thomas, wide receiver, undrafted free agent
Trey Knox, tight end, undrafted free agent
Matt Cindric, offensive lineman, undrafted free agent
Jeremy Flax, offensive lineman, undrafted free agent
Gabriel Murphy, outside linebacker, undrafted free agent
Owen Porter, outside linebacker, undrafted free agent
Bo Richter, outside linebacker, undrafted free agent
Henry Byrd, offensive lineman, 2023 practice squad member
Parker McKinney, quarterback, rookie tryout
Jermaine Brown, running back, rookie tryout
Brady Weeks, long snapper, rookie tryout
Noah Washington, defensive lineman, rookie tryout
Devon Garrison, tight end, rookie tryout
Aidan Murray, defensive lineman, rookie tryout
DJ Brown, defensive back, rookie tryout
Kolbi Fuqua, defensive back, rookie tryout
Jakorey Hawkins, defensive back, rookie tryout
Tre'Von Jones, defensive back, rookie tryout
Chance Main, outside linebacker, rookie tryout
Makai Polk, wide receiver, veteran tryout
Sammis Reyes, tight end, veteran tryout
Bubba Bolden, defensive back, veteran tryout
Jacobi Francis, defensive back, veteran tryout
William Hooper, defensive back, veteran tryout
Seth Vernon, punter, already rostered
Vikings UDFA signings 2024
The complete list of undrafted free agents that the Minnesota Vikings signed after this year's NFL Draft is provided below.
1) OL Matt Cindric
2) LB K.J. Cloyd
3) OL Jeremy Flax
4) LB Dallas Gant
5) WR Devron Harper
6) WR Ty James
7) WR Jeshaun Jones
8) TE Trey Knox
9) DL Tyler Manoa
10) LB Donovan Manuel
11) CB Dwight McGlothern
12) OLB Gabriel Murphy
13) OL Doug Nester
14) OLB Owen Porter
15) OLB Bo Richter
16) OL Spencer Rolland
17) DL Taki Taimani
Do you love to play crosswords, Wordle or other exciting games? We'd like to connect with you. Fill the form here!