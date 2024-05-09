CM Punk takes a shot at 7-time champion with a one-word social media message

Despite being sidelined due to an injury, CM Punk remains one of the hottest topics in professional wrestling. His ongoing feud with seven-time WWE champion Drew McIntyre is also heavily talked about within the WWE Universe.

At WrestleMania XL, Punk was on commentary for McIntyre's match against Seth Rollins. After the Scotsman won the World Heavyweight Championship, he taunted The Second City Saint, leading to a reaction from Punk. This allowed Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and win the championship after McIntyre had held it for a few minutes.

On Instagram, Punk shared a reel recapping his feud with McIntyre and also used Kendrick Lamar's 'Euphoria', a diss track Lamar had released aimed at Drake.

"EuPhilia" wrote Punk

Check out Punk's Instagram post below:

CM Punk opened up about his WWE return

CM Punk returned to WWE during the Survivor Series 2023 after having left in 2014. He also had a brief stint in AEW before finally making his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on Countdown to WWE Backlash France, the former WWE Champion opened up about his return, claiming he felt like he was having a stroke because of how loud the Chicago crowd cheered when they saw him.

"Selfishly, I have to say that Chicago is always the loudest place, but that goes back to me being a little kid and being fortunate enough to see hockey games in the old Chicago Stadium before they blew that up and turned it into a parking lot. Allstate Arena, when I came back at Survivor Series, I couldn't hear Living Color. I couldn't hear anything. It was white noise. I thought I was having a stroke. Turns out, I wasn't. It was just a really, really loud crowd that was happy to see me," said CM Punk.

CM Punk's first official match since returning to WWE was the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He came close to winning the contest but was eliminated by eventual winner, Cody Rhodes. His in-ring return is yet to be confirmed as he recovers from the triceps injury picked up during the same match.

