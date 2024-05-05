"I thought I was having a stroke" - CM Punk reflects on his WWE return

CM Punk is one of the most popular superstars on the WWE roster. The Second City Saint recently opened up about his experience returning to the Stamford-based company in front of his home crowd.

Punk made a shocking return to WWE after a decade at Survivor Series: WarGames in Chicago last year. The fans in attendance went ballistic as soon as the "Cult of Personality" started playing after the main event of the show, which also featured Randy Orton's return from injury.

While speaking at the Countdown to WWE Backlash France, CM Punk stated that he considers the Chicago crowd the loudest. The Best in the World then talked about the audience during his return to the company, claiming he could not hear anything. He further stated that the crowd's cheers made him feel like he was having a stroke:

"Selfishly, I have to say that Chicago is always the loudest place, but that goes back to me being a little kid and being fortunate enough to see hockey games in the old Chicago Stadium before they blew that up and turned it into a parking lot. Allstate Arena, when I came back at Survivor Series, I couldn't hear Living Color. I couldn't hear anything. It was white noise. I thought I was having a stroke. Turns out, I wasn't. It was just a really, really loud crowd that was happy to see me," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Former WWE Champion blames CM Punk for recent injury

Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to become the new World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania XL, only to be dethroned minutes later by Damian Priest, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

During his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, The Scottish Warrior accused CM Punk of attacking him from behind and injuring his elbow. He fired shots at the former WWE Champion, claiming Punk was sitting on his couch and collecting his paycheck while he was putting in the work after getting injured:

"You know what happened at 'Mania when [CM Punk] attacked me from behind and swept my legs out? He fractured my elbow. Broken bones in it. You know what I did the next day? I wrestled in a four-way match, and I would have won if it wasn't for CM Punk. I've been taping up every week. I did a European tour where I wrestled Jey Uso every single night. He's sitting on his couch, collecting his big paycheck, thinking he can kiss corporate ar*e and keep cashing those checks while I'm putting in work." [H/T: Fightful]

McIntyre and Punk continued their rivalry on the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW. The two former WWE Champions are expected to lock horns as soon as The Best in the World gets medically cleared to compete.