WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez happening at Crown Jewel 2019

It's on!

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez is scheduled to happen at WWE Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia and will be the main event. The report further states WWE has offered Velasquez a "big money deal" for the match, with the WWE Championship on the line. It was earlier reported that Velasquez has not signed a WWE deal as of yet.

Why is Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez significant?

People who are UFC fans know for a fact that Velasquez is one of the few people to have defeated Brock Lesnar in the UFC. He's a former 2-time UFC Heavyweight Champion who has 14-3-0 win-loss record. Of late, he's been focusing on pro-wrestling with recent appearances in AAA.

Is Cain Velasquez talking with AEW?

At AAA: Triplemania XXVII, Cain teamed up with Cody Rhodes in his pro wrestling debut. It was also reported later that he was in talks with both WWE and AEW. In an interview with ESPN, Cain said the following,

“I think AEW is doing some great stuff. I like the talent that they’ve brought in. They have a mix of lucha, which I think is pretty cool, and something fans are really liking these days. They’re doing a great job in giving the fans what they want as far as the wrestling and I love that they’re doing that. I like them both for what they are, but I love the way AEW is going, the path they are going. I see big things for them in the future. … If I can, I’d love to do something with them.”

It'll be interesting if Velasquez still ends up in AEW.

Is Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez happening at Crown Jewel 2019?

It's unclear whether Velasquez has actually signed a deal. It's also unknown whether this is a multi-match deal or just a match set for Crown Jewel. WWE would not have put Velasquez in a major spot if something was not already agreed on.

Putting it in Saudi Arabia would attract a growing MMA audience who would just need to subscribe to the WWE Network to watch it. From a business POV, it would provide UFC fans a chance to see this dream match a second time. It will just be in a different setting. WWE should provide more information in the weeks to come.