WWE/AEW News: Former MMA champion reveals he is in talks with both promotions

Cain Velasquez Vs. Former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

He's a two time UFC Heavyweight Champion, but now Cain Velasquez is making headlines in another ring as a professional wrestler, and the former cage-fighter has taken to it rather well!

Velasquez trained at the WWE Performance Centre under Norman Smiley with everyone assuming the UFC giant would be heading there, but he recently signed a multi-match deal with Mexican promotion AAA.

In March 2019 he made his debut at AAA's TripleMania show, teaming with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown against Killer Kross, Taurus and Texano Jr. and he even picked up the win for his team with the Kimura Lock.

Velasquez, who wrestled in a luchador mask as you can see from the above video, garnered good reviews from the wrestling industry professionals and former MMA colleagues for his wrestling debut.

It's unclear what Velasquez is going to do next in AAA or what his end goal in wrestling is, but he recently spoke to Ariel Helwani and revealed that he'd like to wrestle elsewhere and had, in fact, held talks with both WWE and AEW.

Velasquez: I’d like to wrestle for other places as well. We’ve been in talks with WWE. I’ve talked to Cody and AEW a little bit. I want to talk to them a little more. I think AEW is doing some good things. #HelwaniShow — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) September 9, 2019

This comes a week after news that Cain Velasquez was at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Super J Cup, and was there to meet officials about possibly working there as well, given that he allegedly has only two matches left in his AAA deal.

Cain Velasquez is at the New Japan Super J Cup show tonight in San Francisco. Sources said he’ll be having an informal meeting with NJPW officials. Velasquez is signed on for two more Lucha Libre AAA matches, but several other wrestling promotions have interest, per sources. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 25, 2019

It seems that like Brock Lesnar and his back and forth commitments with UFC and WWE, Velasquez is keen to keep his options open. However, it also looks like he's also keen to pursue a career in wrestling and wrestle as much as possible.

Judging from the above match footage it looks like he might actually have a future in the industry, and whoever does eventually sign him up on a permanent deal with be extremely lucky!

