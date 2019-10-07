WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 Results, October 6th: Hell in a Cell Winners, Grades, Video Highlights

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 19.07K // 07 Oct 2019, 08:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The strange main event saw a bone-chilling finish

Hell in a Cell kicked off with the first match of the night, a Hell in a Cell Match for the RAW Women's Championship. Natalya defeated Lacey Evans in the kickoff show and it was revealed that the color of the steel cage was red this time around.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks - Hell in a Cell Match for the RAW Women's Championship

Becky retained after a great match

Sasha attacked Lynch before the match even began and the cage came down. Becky took out a table and a ladder, but Sasha used a chair to take out Becky. Lynch then took out Sasha with the chair. She brought Sasha in and hit her with another chair shot.

Becky smashed Sasha's face into the chair and hit the Becksploder Supex. Sasha hit a running Meteora on Becky into the ladder. Sasha set up for a Superplex on the table, but Becky slipped out. Sasha hit the Meteora through the table!

Sasha brought in all the chairs into the ring and hit Becky with several shots. Becky hit the Bexploder from the top rope into the chairs and went right for the armbar, making Sasha tap out.

Result: Becky Lynch def. Sasha Banks and retained the RAW Women's Championship

Match rating: A

Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan & Luke Harper

Bryan and Reigns went through a lot

Advertisement

The match kicked off with all four men going at it. Harper and Rowan took out Bryan early and double teamed Roman. Rowan sent Roman outside and Bryan hit a Flying Dropkick.

Rowan and Harper were on the announcer's table. Bryan hit the Hurricanrana that sent Harper out. Roman came out of nowhere and hit Rowan with a Spear through the table. Roman's knee was hurt and Rowan was laid out.

Harper tried for a reverse Exploder, but Bryan landed on his feet. Roman hit the Superman punch on Harper, Bryan hit the Running Knee! Roman hit the Spear on Harper to end the match.

Result: Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan def. Luke Harper & Erick Rowan

Match rating: A

1 / 5 NEXT