5 reasons why Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes should become a trio to take out The Bloodline

WWE SmackDown was an epic show. Cody Rhodes kickstarted the program and attempted to help Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens reconcile in the middle of the ring. The plan didn't exactly work out, though, with The Prizefighter instead walking away and leaving.

Before he left the arena, however, Sami confronted him in the parking lot. Zayn insisted that he loved Owens and that they're friends and, more than that, brothers. Kevin was speechless and still left, but thankfully, that wasn't the end of the story.

Following a confrontation with Jey Uso, Sami was jumped by Jimmy and beaten down by the twin brothers. When all hope was seemingly lost, Kevin Owens returned to save his former best friend from the Usos. He and Sami then embraced in the middle of the ring.

Cody, Sami, and Kevin finally appear to be on the same page. With WrestleMania just two weeks away, could the three men officially become a trio to take out The Bloodline? This article will dive into the reasons why they should unite moving forward.

Below are five reasons why Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes should become a trio to take out The Bloodline.

#5. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have a lot of history working together

The trio working together could be successful, but the biggest reason may not even involve Cody Rhodes specifically. The trio of top stars may be successful primarily thanks to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' incredible past.

Their history is well known. They came together in the Montreal wrestling scene, eventually traveling the world as both partners and opponents. Be it PWG, ROH, NXT, or the main roster, KO and former Honorary Uce have teamed up and fought nearly everywhere they've been.

Their incredible chemistry and history is something that very few teams can match. While the Usos are blood, Kevin and Sami are brothers by choice, and that's special. It may be reason enough to unite to take down The Bloodline.

#4. All three are incredibly gifted wrestlers

Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is one of the best wrestlers. He took a risk on himself and became a huge success outside of WWE, only to return to the company better than ever. He won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match and is currently riding a wave of momentum.

Sami Zayn is an incredibly talented in-ring performer. Many believe he has more heart than anybody. Above all else, he's a master strategist and, at times, a manipulator who knows how to get ahead.

Lastly, Kevin Owens is a powerhouse. He has a lot of heart, just like Sami, but can take a beating better than almost anybody. He's also a former Universal Champion.

Altogether, the three men are incredibly gifted performers, which means there's no evident weak link. The trio will be successful because they're all great.

#3. The three men may be stronger together than apart

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have fought off numerous challenges in the last two and a half years. Top stars from different eras have attempted to dethrone The Tribal Chief, including Edge, Daniel Bryan, Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle, and Logan Paul, among others.

Some groups have even united in an attempt to fight off The Bloodline. Kevin Owens teamed up with Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes at Survivor Series WarGames, for example, but even that was unsuccessful.

Still, The American Nightmare is arguably the biggest threat to Roman yet. Owens has been the most annoying and constant threat to the group. Lastly, Sami Zayn knows all of The Bloodline's dirty secrets.

They all bring a lot individually, but combining their talents may prove to be effective, as they're likely stronger as a trio than they are as individuals.

#2. Cody Rhodes could be the x-factor needed to make it work

Cody Rhodes

Many stars have attempted to take down The Bloodline in the past. Kevin Owens, in particular, has been trying to beat the group for what feels like years. He feuded with Roman several years ago and continues to do so now, but no matter what he does, he can't seem to win in the end.

Sami Zayn, on the other hand, has both aligned with the group and fought against them. He gave Roman a heck of a fight, but just like with Owens, he can't seem to take down the family no matter how hard he tries.

Cody, though, could be the x-factor. He's on a hot streak and feels ready to leave WWE in the future. With momentum on his size and unparalleled talent, uniting with talented stars could be the one thing that helps break The Bloodline once and for all.

#1. The time to strike is now, with The Bloodline showing cracks

A point the talented Sami Zayn keeps making is that The Bloodline is finally showing cracks after years of dominance. He continues to drive the point home, but for good reason. Sami is correct.

The Bloodline is in disarray, and Jey Uso clearly doesn't want to be by Roman's side, but he keeps going back. There's been dissent with Paul Heyman and The Usos as well. Plus, Roman threatening Jimmy Uso a few weeks ago was further proof of the inner turmoil.

Given the state of the group, now is the time to strike. Cody Rhodes can focus on Roman, while Kevin and Sami can hopefully take out The Usos. They still have to worry about Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman, but if issues arise among the primary members, they may finally be beaten.

