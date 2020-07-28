5 Reasons why Sasha Banks became the brand new WWE RAW Women's Champion after defeating Asuka by count-out

When Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda reported that Sasha Banks was going to become the brand new WWE RAW Women's Champion, I have to admit that I was quite intrigued.

The #WWERAW Women’s Championship now has Sasha Banks side plates on it... pic.twitter.com/PTHYmTEhbN — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 25, 2020

The match that played out between Asuka and Sasha Banks on WWE RAW this week was definitely a back-and-forth affair, where it did seem like the Champion had the situation well under control until footage started playing from the backstage area where Bayley was obliterating Sasha Banks' best friend- Kairi Sane.

This would cause Asuka to get counted out and lose the WWE RAW Women's Championship to Sasha Banks. Why would WWE pull off such a move so soon into Asuka's current run?

I have 5 reasons but I would like to begin my article by saying that these are just suppositions and no, this is not inside knowledge. However, I am convinced that the following reasons are why WWE decided to make Sasha Banks the WWE RAW Women's Champion.

#5 To ensure a SummerSlam match between Sasha Banks and Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship

There is no dearth of talent in the WWE RAW women's division at this point in time. And so, for WWE to get another match out of Asuka and Sasha Banks for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam, they would need to give the two women a reason to compete. And they would need to give the fans a reason to care about yet another encounter between the two women.

Since Sasha Banks won the WWE RAW Women's Championship through dubious means, now Asuka has a reason to go after her. Because Kairi Sane was destroyed to the disgust of everyone watching WWE RAW, the audience will be invested in the SummerSlam match, which is for so much more than a title now.