5 Reasons why Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair should be the main event of WrestleMania 37

This week on WWE SmackDown, Bianca Belair made her WrestleMania 37 plans clear when she challenged SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks. Fans have been wanting to see this bout since Belair made her SmackDown debut last year, and the match is now official.

After a few underwhelming months on the blue brand, The EST of WWE finally had her moment at Royal Rumble 2021. She won the Women's Royal Rumble Match, so she earned the right to challenge the champion of her choosing.

Fans had to sit through a few weeks of build-up in which Belair teased that she'd face RAW Women's Champion Asuka. But the dream match between Banks and Belair is now a reality.

The WWE Universe has been delighted since the announcement of the match, and many fans have expressed their hope to see it in the main event of WrestleMania 37. While several high-profile bouts could be added to the card, there are many reasons why Banks vs. Belair deserves to be in the top spot.

#5 WrestleMania 37 is a two-night event

While everyone is excited about WrestleMania, watching the show in one sitting is usually a daunting task because the event can be several hours long. Last year's event became much easier to consume because it was presented in a two-night format. Following the success of WrestleMania 36, WWE has also made this year's show a two-night event.

While Roman Reigns vs. Edge is expected to be the main event of night two, there's still a question mark over which match will be the main event of night one. But it's easy to argue that the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair is the best candidate to close out the first night.

Many fans would say the last match on the first night is not the actual main event of WrestleMania. In a way, that argument supports the idea that Banks and Belair should get a headlining match at the show. WWE can still present another world title bout as the true "main event."

Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair main eventing night one, while Roman vs Edge main events night two of Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/QynSpLDD9x — Aj 🐐 (@embracedvision) February 20, 2021

But by closing the first night, Banks and Belair would go down in history as WrestleMania main eventers. With the match's cultural significance, it could rightfully headline the biggest show of the year.