5 Reasons why Seth Rollins claimed on RAW that Rey Mysterio is not Aalyah's father

After Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio in a steel cage last week on RAW, there was a belief that this was the end of the feud between the two men, especially since Rey Mysterio isn't cleared to return to the ring.

Rollins attacked Murphy after the win and it appeared as though the storyline would now focus on the relationship between The Monday Night Messiah and his disciple, but last night saw the storyline take a dramatic turn.

Seth Rollins called out the Mysterio family and while he initially claimed that Dominik was not Rey Mysterio's son, it was Aalyah that seemed to become the focus towards the end of the segment.

Rollins told the world that he had evidence that Aalyah wasn't a Mysterio, which could lead to an entire whirlwind of a storyline for a family that was once a strong unit.

In this article, we possible reason why why Seth Rollins claimed on RAW that Rey Mysterio isn't the father of Aalyah

#5. Seth Rollins wants Aalyah to join his as a disciple

Seth Rollins has recruited stars to his group over the past few months but he doesn't seem to have the best track record. Authors of Pain have now been released from the company, Austin Theory has been sent back to NXT and Murphy has become his occasional punchbag.

Perhaps Seth Rollins has decided that he wants to recruit a female to the group. After seeing how she reacted when Murphy was attacked last week, Rollins saw an opening. It could be that he is now going to use Murphy to lure her away from her family or allow her to make her own choice to join his group.

The backstage segment with Murphy last night seemed to show the two stars becoming closer and this could also be a major part of Rollins' overall plan.