5 Reasons why Seth Rollins cost Edge the WWE Universal Championship 

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns met face to face again
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Modified Jul 19, 2021, 03:07 AM ET

1 hr ago

Top 5 / Top 10

Seth Rollins may be the reason why Edge is not your WWE Universal Champion! The Rated-R Superstar pretty much had the match won but Seth Rollins ensured that he will have to wait his life and await his next turn.

Why would Rollins interfere in a match that had nothing to do with him? In this article, we shall mention 5 reasons and invite you to chime in with your own, as well, in the comments below.

#5 Edge vs. Seth Rollins at SummerSlam is the next marquee attraction

Edge is one of the all-time greats, someone who wrestles like he's still in his prime even at the age of 47. Seth Rollins is one of the most popular stars of the modern era, a man who delivers in the ring and is a wonderful promo too. As is public knowledge already, these two have been bookmarked by WWE creative for a match at SummerSlam.

Since these two men are established stars already, they do not need any title at all to make their match a must-see affair! It saves WWE from the problem they would have otherwise faced - how do we stop Seth Rollins, one of SmackDown's top stars from going after Roman Reigns, a fellow heel. With Edge, John Cena, and Goldberg, SummerSlam will be a show that attracts casual fans just as much as the hardcore ones!

A feud with Edge could also be Seth Rollins' reward for working with mid-card stars like Cesaro, Murphy, and Dominik Mysterio, to elevate them. This time, he's working with a legend in a spot that many would die for, in a sense. There are elements of Edge in Seth Rollins for sure, who was undoubtedly influenced by this all-time great.

Edited by Alan John
