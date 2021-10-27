5 Reasons why Seth Rollins must defeat Big E and become the next WWE Champion 

Seth Rollins made quite the impression in his RAW debut, as he defeated Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, and Rey Mysterio in a breathtaking ladder match. He will now go up against Big E at a later date for the WWE Championship.

Honestly, Seth Rollins should defeat Big E when the two men meet, and here's why. In this article, we shall illustrate this point through 5 convincing arguments. Obviously, wrestling fans have been known to disagree in the past (and that's putting it mildly), so please let us know your thoughts in the comments.

#5 Seth Rollins needs a big win after his Crown Jewel loss

On paper, Seth Rollins may be the second-biggest star in the WWE roster at the moment, after Roman Reigns. But he doesn't feel like the same level of superstar that he was once upon a time. His many feuds outside of the title picture have severely diminished and impaired him, and Rollins losing the feud to Edge was the final nail in the coffin.

WWE @WWE Quite a different @WWERollins from the last time he was on the red brand......... #WWERaw Quite a different @WWERollins from the last time he was on the red brand.........#WWERaw https://t.co/qTPdySguuY

It may be time to rebuild Seth Rollins again, back into the same force of nature that he once used to be. By defeating Big E in singles competition, even if he twists and bends the rules a little bit, he can elevate himself to the level that he once was. Also, Big E now becomes the sympathetic babyface, who was cheated out of his title!

The age-old saying in sports entertainment is that the money is always in the chase, and one has to assume that fans would love to see Seth Rollins, the evil heel lose his title in due course of time. But for that to happen, the title has to come to him first. What do you think of this scenario?

Edited by Alan John