5 reasons why Seth Rollins replacing Roman Reigns as WWE's face was the right decision

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.03K // 20 Aug 2019, 11:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins' consistency is a major reason for his push

A lot can change over a year. At SummerSlam 2018, Roman Reigns finally defeated Brock Lesnar to win the Universal title after coming short on multiple occasions in the past.

This was after Reigns failed to win the WWE World title from Lesnar at WrestleMania 31, courtesy a sneaky Seth Rollins who cashed in his Money In The Bank contract and stole a win. At WrestleMania 34, Lesnar stood tall after hitting Reigns with multiple F-5s in the main event.

Recently, Rollins defeated Lesnar clean in the main event of SummerSlam, months after he had slain The Beast at WrestleMania 35. Rollins is WWE's top champion on the flagship show. It's clear as day here that WWE has replaced Roman Reigns with Seth Rollins, in regards to being the face of WWE.

Let's take a look at 5 reasons why this was the right decision on WWE's part.

#5 The Reigns experiment simply wasn't working

Reigns, on the Raw rpisode after WrestleMania 33

Soon after Seth Rollins betrayed The Shield back in 2014, Roman Reigns was pushed to the Moon by WWE and was being promoted as the guy who would rid us of Brock Lesnar. The fans didn't like WWE pushing Reigns towards them and turned on him soon. His Royal Rumble 2015 win was met with a loud chorus of boos.

This situation didn't change over the next three years. Reigns made several attempts to dethrone Lesnar but didn't succeed, and the WWE Universe was simply not interested in him as the top guy.

Reigns' victory against The Undertaker at WrestleMania made matters worse for him. There was no way fans would accept Reigns as a top guy, and WWE had begun noticing it too.

See WWE RAW Results, Highlights of event, & more on WWE RAW Results page

1 / 3 NEXT