5 Reasons why Seth Rollins is Roman Reigns' next Universal Title opponent at Royal Rumble

With Brock Lesnar facing Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble 2022, WWE needed a Universal title opponent for Roman Reigns.

On the January 7 episode of SmackDown, Adam Pearce told Sonya Deville that he had to pick the next challenger of the Universal Champion by the end of the night.

Roman Reigns didn't seem too interested in knowing who he would face at the Royal Rumble unless it was Adam Pearce himself - a slight throwback to last year. However, by the end of SmackDown, once The Usos had put away The New Day for good, Roman Reigns heard a knock on his door, and RAW's Seth Rollins came in.

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship is not yet official, but it is expected to be very soon. Hopefully, we can answer some of those burning questions about the fallout of the segment and why the match is happening in the first place:

#5. There is literally no other opponent for Roman Reigns

The issue with Roman Reigns' soon-to-be record-breaking Universal title reign is that he has run through so many challengers that there is hardly any left. Since the summer of 2020, he has defeated the likes of Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar, and more.

Nobody has been better on the WWE roster than Roman Reigns, but it has come at a cost. The company has to face awkward situations like this where they have to resort to getting a superstar from the opposite brand to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at the Royal Rumble.

It's still a great match to look forward to, and Drew McIntyre was never going to be Reigns' Rumble opponent in the first place. Taking him out of the equation, there aren't many options that WWE is left with.

